Kudus is as talented as Mbappe, Vini Jr, Salah – Renowned Ghanaian sports guru claims

Ace sports journalist and business consultant, Dr. Ernest Koranteng, has boldly stated that Mohammed Kudus is as talented as global football superstars Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Mohamed Salah, challenging the Ghanaian international to reclaim his top form.

Kudus, who has earned recognition as one of Africa's brightest talents, established himself during his time at Ajax Amsterdam and Ghana's 2022 World Cup campaign.

His debut season at West Ham United further raised his profile, but the 24-year-old has struggled to find his best form this season, managing just 3 goals and 1 assist in 22 Premier League appearances.

This performance is a sharp contrast to the 14 goals and 6 assists he notched in the previous season across the Premier League and Europa League.

The lack of form has sparked concerns, with some attributing Kudus' struggles to the managerial changes at West Ham, with former Chelsea boss Graham Potter taking over Julen Lopetegui.

However, Dr. Koranteng believes Kudus can turn things around, especially with Ghana's crucial FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Chad and Madagascar this March.

Speaking to TV3 Sports, he stated:

Kudus is as talented, gifted and as marauding, when necessary, as Mbappé, Vini Jnr and Salah. These players have got nothing on Kudus.

Believe in Kudus to bounce back

According to him, players struggling with form is normal but believes the 24-year-old will bounce back soon.

Every great player will experience their dip in form at club and international level in their career, and whatever Kudus has been suffering for months now has an expiry. I challenge him to take his place at the table of the best players in the world with Mbappé, Vini Jnr and Salah.

As the season moves forward, Kudus will hope to rediscover his form and play a pivotal role in Ghana's World Cup qualifying campaign, especially after their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

