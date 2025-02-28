Kudus filmed driving 2025 G-Wagon worth GH₵2,323,728 days after court story (Video)

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus was captured driving the latest model of the luxurious Mercedes-Benz G-Class car in the United Kingdom.

The West Ham midfielder was approached by a fan who handed him a white book requesting his autograph. Kudus smiled nicely to him before finally signing the fan’s book.

The elated fan backed away, and the 24-year-old sped off in his luxury ride worth approximately $150,000 (around GH₵2,323,728).

According to caranddriver.com, which describes the Mercedes-Benz G-Class as a revered luxury, the 2025 G550 shares a silhouette and all-terrain competence with the spartan 1979 original, but its six-figure price tag, highly customizable nature, and a plethora of luxury gear push it close to the ultra-lux realm occupied by vehicles such as the Bentley Bentayga and the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600.

The price of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-class starts at $149,400 and goes up to $163,700 depending on the trim and options.

Kudus has often displayed his love for luxury cars with a video of him parking his expensive Mercedes Benz AMG in 2022 going viral. He signed for West Ham United from Ajax on August 27, 2023, for a reported fee of £38 million.

His reported weekly wage is £90,000, which equates to an annual salary of £4,680,000.

On 7 September 2022, Kudus scored his first Champions League goal in a 4–0 win over Rangers. On 19 February 2023, he scored from a free-kick in the 84th minute of a league match against Sparta Rotterdam to earn Ajax a 4–0 victory. He celebrated by paying tribute to fellow Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, who died in the 2023 Turkey–Syria earthquake. He ran to the sideline and removed his Ajax shirt to display a white shirt underneath that read, "RIP Atsu. He scored 18 goals in 42 appearances with six assists in the 2022–23 season. Kudus started the season on 12 August with a goal in the 75th minute in Ajax's 4–1 opening-day win against Heracles. On 24 August, he scored a hat-trick in his last game for Ajax in a 2023–24 Europa League play-off first-leg qualifier against Ludogorets in Bulgaria as Ajax won 4–1. West Ham United edit On 27 August 2023, Kudus signed for Premier League club West Ham United on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, which was reported to be €44.5m (£38m) plus add-ons. He also became the third Ghanaian player to play for West Ham following John Paintsil and André Ayew and the second most expensive Ghanaian footballer of all-time behind Thomas Partey.

Kudus' recent court case

Recently, he was in the news after he was fined for being on his phone while driving a Mercedez.

He was spotted by a passing police officer on April 30 last year, using his smartphone at the wheel.

Kudus was pulled over and explained that he had been setting up the sat-nav function on his phone at the time of the incident. According to Yahoo News UK, the Metropolitan Police offered him a fixed penalty fine, but when he failed to respond, the case was prosecuted.

At Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court last week, Kudus was found guilty of using a handheld mobile phone while driving. He was fined £220, given six penalty points on his driving licence, and ordered to pay £110 in costs and an £88 victim surcharge.