Kudus filmed driving 2025 G-Wagon worth GH₵2,323,728 days after court story (Video)

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus was captured driving the latest model of the luxurious Mercedes-Benz G-Class car in the United Kingdom.
The West Ham midfielder was approached by a fan who handed him a white book requesting his autograph. Kudus smiled nicely to him before finally signing the fan’s book.
The elated fan backed away, and the 24-year-old sped off in his luxury ride worth approximately $150,000 (around GH₵2,323,728).
According to caranddriver.com, which describes the Mercedes-Benz G-Class as a revered luxury, the 2025 G550 shares a silhouette and all-terrain competence with the spartan 1979 original, but its six-figure price tag, highly customizable nature, and a plethora of luxury gear push it close to the ultra-lux realm occupied by vehicles such as the Bentley Bentayga and the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600.
The price of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-class starts at $149,400 and goes up to $163,700 depending on the trim and options.
Kudus has often displayed his love for luxury cars with a video of him parking his expensive Mercedes Benz AMG in 2022 going viral. He signed for West Ham United from Ajax on August 27, 2023, for a reported fee of £38 million.
His reported weekly wage is £90,000, which equates to an annual salary of £4,680,000.
Kudus' recent court case
Recently, he was in the news after he was fined for being on his phone while driving a Mercedez.
He was spotted by a passing police officer on April 30 last year, using his smartphone at the wheel.
Kudus was pulled over and explained that he had been setting up the sat-nav function on his phone at the time of the incident. According to Yahoo News UK, the Metropolitan Police offered him a fixed penalty fine, but when he failed to respond, the case was prosecuted.
At Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court last week, Kudus was found guilty of using a handheld mobile phone while driving. He was fined £220, given six penalty points on his driving licence, and ordered to pay £110 in costs and an £88 victim surcharge.
The case was heard under the Single Justice Procedure, meaning the Black Stars player did not have to attend an open court hearing. Court records show that he did not enter a plea when the case was sentenced privately.