28 February 2025 at 15:26
Kudus filmed driving 2025 G-Wagon worth GH₵2,323,728 days after court story (Video)
  • Mandela Anuvabe

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus was captured driving the latest model of the luxurious Mercedes-Benz G-Class car in the United Kingdom.

The West Ham midfielder was approached by a fan who handed him a white book requesting his autograph. Kudus smiled nicely to him before finally signing the fan’s book.

The elated fan backed away, and the 24-year-old sped off in his luxury ride worth approximately $150,000 (around GH₵2,323,728).

According to caranddriver.com, which describes the Mercedes-Benz G-Class as a revered luxury, the 2025 G550 shares a silhouette and all-terrain competence with the spartan 1979 original, but its six-figure price tag, highly customizable nature, and a plethora of luxury gear push it close to the ultra-lux realm occupied by vehicles such as the Bentley Bentayga and the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600.

The price of the 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-class starts at $149,400 and goes up to $163,700 depending on the trim and options.

Kudus has often displayed his love for luxury cars with a video of him parking his expensive Mercedes Benz AMG in 2022 going viral. He signed for West Ham United from Ajax on August 27, 2023, for a reported fee of £38 million.

His reported weekly wage is £90,000, which equates to an annual salary of £4,680,000.

On 7 September 2022, Kudus scored his first Champions League goal in a 4–0 win over Rangers. On 19 February 2023, he scored from a free-kick in the 84th minute of a league match against Sparta Rotterdam to earn Ajax a 4–0 victory. He celebrated by paying tribute to fellow Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu, who died in the 2023 Turkey–Syria earthquake. He ran to the sideline and removed his Ajax shirt to display a white shirt underneath that read, "RIP Atsu. He scored 18 goals in 42 appearances with six assists in the 2022–23 season. Kudus started the season on 12 August with a goal in the 75th minute in Ajax's 4–1 opening-day win against Heracles. On 24 August, he scored a hat-trick in his last game for Ajax in a 2023–24 Europa League play-off first-leg qualifier against Ludogorets in Bulgaria as Ajax won 4–1. On 27 August 2023, Kudus signed for Premier League club West Ham United on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, which was reported to be €44.5m (£38m) plus add-ons. He also became the third Ghanaian player to play for West Ham following John Paintsil and André Ayew and the second most expensive Ghanaian footballer of all-time behind Thomas Partey.

Kudus' recent court case

Recently, he was in the news after he was fined for being on his phone while driving a Mercedez.

He was spotted by a passing police officer on April 30 last year, using his smartphone at the wheel.

Kudus was pulled over and explained that he had been setting up the sat-nav function on his phone at the time of the incident. According to Yahoo News UK, the Metropolitan Police offered him a fixed penalty fine, but when he failed to respond, the case was prosecuted.

At Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court last week, Kudus was found guilty of using a handheld mobile phone while driving. He was fined £220, given six penalty points on his driving licence, and ordered to pay £110 in costs and an £88 victim surcharge.

The case was heard under the Single Justice Procedure, meaning the Black Stars player did not have to attend an open court hearing. Court records show that he did not enter a plea when the case was sentenced privately.

