Kudus ditches iconic No. 10 jersey: A sign of Dede Ayew’s Black Stars return?

Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus has made the decision to drop the iconic No.10 jersey ahead of the remaining 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 24-year-old midfielder wore the No.10 shirt during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan and Niger, but has now opted to relinquish it.

According to Ghanasoccernet, the reasons behind Kudus’ decision remain unclear, though it may stem from personal considerations, a desire to ease the pressure often associated with the number, or a wish to allow another player to wear the prestigious jersey.

Despite this change, Kudus remains fully committed to the Black Stars and continues to focus on helping the team achieve success, regardless of the number on his back.

Black Stars captaincy issues

This development comes amid ongoing conversations about leadership roles within the national team. It is reported that forward Jordan Ayew will be officially appointed as the permanent captain, starting with the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who previously served as the first deputy captain, has chosen not to continue in the role after being surpassed by Ayew.

As a result, Alexander Djiku is expected to take on the role of first deputy captain, marking the end of Partey’s six-year leadership tenure with the Black Stars.

According to JoySports, Thomas Partey is not interested in a leadership role on the team and is only focused on playing football.

Despite these changes, the focus remains on the team’s performance and the collective goal of qualifying for the World Cup.

The Black Stars will take on Chad and Madagascar in their next two games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this March.