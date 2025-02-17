Why is Mohammed Kudus struggling this season? 

This season was supposed to be Mohammed Kudus' big season after impressing in his debut year in England.

However, he has been a pale shadow of himself, especially after that London-derby against Tottenham Hotspur, where he scored, was sent off, and subsequently banned for an additional two games and fined 60 thousand pounds.

Others argue the challenges at the national team have rubbed on him, causing him to be frustrated and struggling.

But here’s the thing, that was about three months ago.

And, since that time, he’s found the back of the net only once. Yes! Only one goal, which came against Brighton in their 1-1 draw just four days to Christmas, and only one assist versus Wolves.

Overall, the 24-year-old has scored only four goals in all competitions for club and country this season. Not good enough for a player of his caliber and talent.

West Ham's struggles

West Ham as a club has struggled this season. The dismissal of Julen Lopetegui and the appointment of former Chelsea boss Graham Potter as the new Hammers boss was supposed to be a turning point in Kudus’ season.

Yet still, that has not materialised as he’s failed to score since Potter took charge.

Kudus has played across almost every available position up front under the new manager – Center Forward, Attacking Midfield, Left Wing, and Right Wing.

So, what’s the problem this season? Why is Ghana’s talisman struggling?