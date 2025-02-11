Kudus caught sweating in skills challenge with Black Queens player Freda Ayisi (Video)

In her latest challenge, Black Queens player Freda Ayisi brought Black Stars talisman Mohammed Kudus on the “Tekkers with Freda” freestyle challenge.

A video trending on social media captures the duo performing three football tricks. Ayisi, known for her impressive showboating skills introduced the West Ham player as her guest and then they hit her signature run together before the challenge started.

The two went on to try three different freestyle tricks. Ayisi started each challenge first before Kudus attempted to replicate it. The difficulty level increased with each skill challenge.

In the first round, Ayisi performed a simple trick: she trapped the ball between her feet, flipped it, and caught it behind her. Kudus followed suit and completed the same move with ease.

The second level got interesting as the Black Stars player struggled to keep up with Ayisi’s sublime finesse with the ball. She easily juggled the ball a couple of times and hit two “around the world” without breaking a sweat.

Kudus, on the other hand, needed two attempts to pull off the same trick. He again floundered his initial attempt with the third challenge, before he managed to successfully get it done on the second try.

Meanwhile, both players will be looking to help the women and female national teams in their upcoming games in February and March, respectively.

Freda Ayisi takes on Roberto Carlos

Ayisi last month was spotted training with legendary Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos, where she again taught the Real Madrid legend a few tricks.