'Money doubling is fake; I warned everyone!' - Kwaku Bonsam blasts Agradaa

Renowned Ghanaian spiritualist, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, has spoken candidly about the controversial money-doubling scheme perpetrated by Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, which recently led to her 15-year prison sentence.

According to Kwaku Bonsam, his decision to comment is not motivated by Agradaa’s legal predicament but by his enduring commitment to truth-telling. “I will speak the truth until I die,” he stated firmly during a live interview.

He disclosed that he had long warned the public, including media personalities such as his close friend Big Akwes, about the fraudulent nature of Agradaa’s spiritual money-multiplication claims.

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa

Kwaku Bonsam recounted an instance where he and Big Akwes recorded a video exposing the scheme. However, he was shocked to discover that the video was later removed from YouTube by Akwes himself.

There is no such thing as money doubling in this world , it simply doesn’t exist

READ MORE: Nana Agradaa convicted of false advertising and fraud by pretence

,he asserted.

Beyond the scam itself, Kwaku Bonsam also condemned the alleged mistreatment of victims who fell prey to Agradaa’s tactics.

READ MORE: Nana Agradaa jailed 15 years with hard labour for false pretence fraud

The beatings and the way people are treated are just not fair,

he lamented.

The spiritualist added that many of the victims had reached out to him after being deceived and left devastated by Agradaa’s false promises. In preparation for the interview, he browsed his Google Photos and reportedly found over 20 images of people who had suffered as a result of her activities.

During the live broadcast, he presented some of these images to the host and production team, asserting the credibility of his claims.

I, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, will never lie. I have evidence and proof of everything I’m saying