Top 10 most valuable Ghanaian players in the world 

Many Ghanaian players are likely to be on the move in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Players such as Mohammed Kudus and the in-form Antoine Semenyo have been linked to moves to some of the English Premier League's “big six” teams.

Everton have shown interest in signing Ernest Nuamah. He is currently struggling to find his form in the French top flight with Olympique Lyon but the Premier League side still want his services.

David Moyes confirmed the Black Stars winger is on their radar, stating:

He’s a player that I know we’ve been looking at, but I couldn’t say for sure that it’s done or even underway unless there’s something happening that I’m unaware of. We’re considering several players, and Ernest Nuamah is one of them. Hopefully, we can make some signings before the window closes.

Thomas Partey’s contract at Arsenal expires this summer, and there are still no signs he will extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium. Saudi Arabian clubs are reportedly monitoring his situation in London, and reports in Spain earlier this month suggested that Barcelona had him as a potential midfield option.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was on the path to increasing his market value with impressive displays for Leicester City before he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Inaki Williams’ time at Athletic Bilbao barring any surprises will surely continue, but what is his market value in case any team comes knocking?

How about the other Ghanaian players? What are they worth in the current transfer market?

Pulse Ghana presents the 10 most valuable Ghanaian players as provided by footballtransfers.com.

Top 10 most valuable Ghanaian players

10. Ibrahim Osman (Feyenoord) - €6.9M

9. Cristopher Baah (Genk) - €7.7M

8. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton) - €7.9M

7. Mohammed Salisu (Monaco) - €8.8M

6. Alidu Seidu (Rennes) - €9.6M

5. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City) - €16.3M

4. Ernest Nuamah (Lyon) - €19.2M

3. Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) - €23.1M

2. Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) - €23.1M