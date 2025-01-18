David Moyes confirms Everton interest in signing Ghana prodigy Ernest Nuamah

Everton manager David Moyes has confirmed that the Premier League club is interested in signing Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah from French club Olympique Lyon.

The 21-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation, with many linking him to a potential move to Goodison Park during the January transfer window.

In a press conference ahead of Everton's match against Tottenham Hotspur, Moyes addressed the ongoing rumors about Nuamah's possible move.

He stated:

He’s a player that I know we’ve been looking at, but I couldn’t say for sure that it’s done or even underway unless there’s something happening that I’m unaware of. We’re considering several players, and Ernest Nuamah is one of them. Hopefully, we can make some signings before the window closes.

Nuamah’s potential move to Everton highlights the club’s efforts to bolster their squad and improve their position in the Premier League standings.

Nuamah's Ligue 1 struggles

The Ghana international has shown flashes of his talent but has faced challenges this season at Lyon, having made only 18 appearances so far.

Despite the slow start, he displayed his potential in the previous campaign, recording four goals and three assists in 51 appearances across all competitions.

Everton’s pursuit of Nuamah underscores the club's ambition to strengthen their attacking options as they look to climb up the Premier League table.

Moyes will be hoping that any additions, including possibly Nuamah, will provide the boost needed for the team to improve its form in the second half of the season.

The January transfer window remains crucial for Everton, with Moyes eager to make timely signings before the window closes.