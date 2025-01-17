Erling Haaland signs longest-ever Premier League contract at Manchester City

Erling Haaland has committed his future to Manchester City by signing a new long-term contract that will keep him at the Etihad until 2034.

The Norwegian striker, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, has been a prolific force, scoring 111 goals in 126 appearances for the club. Haaland’s previous contract, which reportedly contained a release clause, was set to expire in 2027.

Under the terms of his new deal, Haaland will remain with City until his 34th birthday, provided he stays with the club until the contract expires in just under ten years.

After the announcement Haaland said:

I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club.

Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters, and it's the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.

He also expressed gratitude towards those who helped him in his journey so far, adding:

I also want to thank [manager] Pep [Guardiola], his coaching staff, my team-mates, and everyone at the club as they have all helped me so much in the past couple of years.

Haaland's record contract

Haaland’s new contract is the longest in Premier League history, surpassing Cole Palmer's nine-year deal with Chelsea. Since joining Manchester City, Haaland has helped the club win two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the Champions League, and the Super Cup.

This season, Haaland has continued his fine form, scoring 21 goals in 28 appearances. Despite the defending champions currently sitting 12 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, with one game more played, the striker’s renewal provides a major boost for the club.

Haaland’s contract renewal comes just two months after manager Pep Guardiola signed a new two-year deal with City.