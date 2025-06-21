PAC Academy FC faces imminent closure after owner Inusah Ahmed, known as "Pascal" or "Agony," was detained in a major international cybercrime investigation.

Ahmed's arrest last week resulted from a joint operation between INTERPOL, the FBI, and Ghanaian security agencies targeting a sophisticated online fraud network spanning multiple countries.

Three other suspects; Isaac Oduro Boateng, Derrick Van Yeboah, and Patrick Kwame Asare, were also apprehended in the coordinated sweep. The group allegedly orchestrated various internet scams including romance fraud, wire theft, and identity crimes affecting victims worldwide.

The once-promising Ashanti Region youth development centre now struggles with complete operational breakdown. Staff members, players, and officials are grappling with uncertainty as their leader remains behind bars.

What was previously considered a cornerstone of regional football development has descended into chaos, with no clear leadership structure remaining to guide the organisation forward.

Serious Legal Consequences

Ahmed and his co-accused face extradition to America where federal prosecutors are preparing multiple charges. These reportedly include wire fraud conspiracy, identity theft, and international money laundering offences.

The US Justice Department is spearheading the case with full support from Ghanaian officials, marking one of the largest cybercrime prosecutions involving Ghanaian citizens in recent memory.

Young Players Suffer

The crisis has devastated aspiring footballers who viewed PAC Academy as their route to professional careers. Many talented youngsters now see their sporting ambitions crumbling alongside the institution.

Community members, parents, and local coaches express deep worry about losing this vital youth development resource in their area.

Without immediate intervention from private investors or temporary administrators, PAC Academy appears destined for complete shutdown. The owner's legal troubles and resulting financial chaos have left the club's future looking bleak.