I’ll reveal things that would land Despite and me in trouble with FBI – Shatta Wale warns

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has issued a stern warning to prominent businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite, following criticisms levelled at his associate Medikal by media personalities on Despite-owned platforms.

During a TikTok Live session, Shatta Wale addressed the recent backlash Medikal received from media pundits, including MC Yaa Yeboah, after a controversial incident involving a female University of Ghana student during a performance. The SM boss revealed that Medikal had privately expressed concerns to him over the harsh criticisms, which he believed were unjustified.

Shatta Wale used the opportunity to highlight what he perceives as a broader problem in the media space, referencing the impact of negative commentary on highlife singer Bisa Kdei’s career.

The media once destroyed Bisa Kdei’s career by branding his music as suitable only for funerals. He had to find new ways to monetise his craft, and now he’s wealthier than most employees at Despite Media

Shatta Wale went further to issue a pointed warning to Dr Despite, threatening to disclose sensitive information if his name continued to be mentioned negatively on any of the business mogul’s media platforms.

If anyone dares to mention my name on Peace FM or UTV again, I’ll reveal things about Despite that would land both of us in trouble with the FBI. The country won't be able to handle it if I start talking

Although he acknowledged that he respected Dr Despite and viewed him as a role model, Shatta Wale expressed frustration over the conduct of the staff and guests who appear on his stations.

I have respect for him, but his people keep stepping on my toes. If he doesn’t call them to order, I’ll stop listening to advice and start exposing things. I’ve had enough

He also accused Despite Media's General Manager, Fadda Dickson, and the CEO of Despite Automobile Museum of failing to intervene despite past complaints.

The incident that triggered Shatta Wale’s outburst occurred on June 14, 2025, during a performance by Medikal at Evandy-Bani Hall Week at the University of Ghana. The rapper was criticised for inappropriately touching a female student on stage.

MC Yaa Yeboah, speaking on Neat FM, condemned Medikal’s behaviour and urged for disciplinary action. She also drew connections between Medikal’s actions and his association with Shatta Wale, suggesting it may be influencing his conduct.

Medikal responded angrily on social media, verbally attacking the media personality and calling her “ignorant” among other insults.