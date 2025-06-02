Ibrahim Mahama reveals plans for his Museum after Despite Automobile Museum launch

Ghanaian businessman and renowned art collector Ibrahim Mahama has praised the newly inaugurated Despite Automobile Museum, describing the experience as a dream come true for car enthusiasts.

Located in East Legon, Accra, the museum officially opened on 1st June 2025 and boasts an impressive collection of vintage and luxury vehicles owned by celebrated entrepreneur, Dr Osei Kwame Despite.

The grand opening ceremony was attended by several high-profile figures, including His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and other distinguished guests. The museum serves as a unique cultural landmark, merging automotive history with Ghanaian heritage and featuring rare vehicles, some of which have never before been exhibited in public within the country.

In an interview with UTV at the event, Ibrahim Mahama shared his excitement and revealed plans to establish his own automobile museum in the near future.

I’m truly overwhelmed by the incredible collection on display, as a car enthusiast, this has inspired me to consider setting up my own museum, possibly along a major highway or within the Airport Residential Area

Mahama’s comments underscore the growing appreciation for automotive culture in Ghana. The Despite Automobile Museum not only honours the legacy of classic vehicles but also reflects a broader national interest in preserving and showcasing the country’s evolving relationship with cars and design.