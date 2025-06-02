KOD recounts how he used to sell cassettes for Despite during secondary school days

Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly known as KOD and currently serving as the Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs, has opened up about his remarkable rise from modest beginnings to becoming a celebrated media figure in Ghana.

Speaking at the official launch of the Despite Automobile Museum on 1st June 2025—an event attended by His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and other influential people of diverse backgrounds—KOD recounted the formative experiences that shaped his journey in the media and music industries.

Impeccably dressed in a stylish long-sleeved lace shirt, crisp white trousers and polished black shoes, KOD stood out at the prestigious event, which honoured Ghana’s automotive legacy.

In an exclusive conversation with GH Hyper, he recalled how his early encounters with Dr Osei Kwame Despite profoundly influenced his path.

I used to sell CDs and cassettes for Despite at Daddy Lumba’s shop while I was still in secondary school,

KOD shared.

That job exposed me to the music industry and was the stepping stone to everything I’ve achieved today

He further revealed that he had played a behind-the-scenes role in the music scene, even while working at Radio Gold, which limited his public visibility at the time.

I was one of the quiet contributors during the early days. Although I was also working at Radio Gold, it meant I couldn't be in the spotlight much, seeing how far Despite has come is incredible. I still fondly call him Bra Osei. His journey is proof that Ghana continues to produce inspiring success stories

A video of KOD’s reflections was shared on Instagram, capturing a moment of heartfelt admiration for one of Ghana’s most influential businessmen.

Kwame Despite Launches Ghana’s First World-Class Automobile Museum in Accra

Ghanaian business mogul and philanthropist Dr. Osei Kwame Despite has officially launched the Despite Automobile Museum in East Legon, Accra. The grand opening, held on June 1, 2025, marks Ghana’s first world-class automobile museum and the third of its kind on the African continent.

Showcasing a Life-Long Passion

The museum features Dr. Despite’s vast private collection of vehicles, curated over several decades. From vintage classics to state-of-the-art luxury cars, the display reflects his enduring love for automobiles. The museum’s tagline, “More Than a Museum. A Mission in Motion,” underscores its purpose of inspiring future generations with stories of innovation and ambition.

Star-Studded Inauguration Ceremony

The opening ceremony drew an impressive list of dignitaries and public figures. His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II officially commissioned the museum. Other high-profile attendees included former President John Agyekum Kufuor, NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, former MP Kennedy Agyapong, entrepreneur Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), and businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

A Journey Through Automotive History

Inside the museum, visitors embark on a captivating journey through automotive history. Each car on display is accompanied by narratives that celebrate speed, style, identity, and technological progress. The museum merges design and engineering with storytelling to create an immersive experience.

Positioning Ghana as a Cultural and Tourism Hub