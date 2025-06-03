Doctor jailed 10 years for falsely diagnosing healthy patients with chronic illnesses

A Texas rheumatologist has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for orchestrating a disturbing healthcare fraud scheme that left hundreds of innocent people physically and emotionally scarred.

Dr Jorge Zamora-Quezada, 68, of Mission, Texas, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud, multiple counts of health care fraud, and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

In addition to his prison term, he received three years of supervised release.

For years, Dr Zamora-Quezada falsely diagnosed otherwise healthy individuals with chronic diseases to administer unnecessary and often dangerous treatments, all for personal financial gain.

Prosecutors revealed that the fraudulent scheme led to more than $118 million in false insurance claims, resulting in over $28 million in improper payments.

These illicit earnings were used to fund a life of opulence, including the acquisition of 13 real estate properties, a private jet, and a Maserati GranTurismo.

Dr Zamora-Quezada funded his luxurious lifestyle for two decades by traumatising his patients, abusing his employees, lying to insurers, and stealing taxpayer money

Said Matthew R. Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

During the trial, other rheumatologists in Texas testified that they had reviewed the cases of hundreds of patients previously diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis by Dr. Zamora-Quezada.

Shockingly, none of these patients actually had the condition, yet they had been subjected to aggressive treatments and medications with severe side effects.

Victims described harrowing physical consequences from the unnecessary treatments, including strokes, jawbone necrosis, hair loss, liver damage, and chronic pain that severely impacted their ability to carry out everyday activities.

Constantly being in bed and being unable to get up from bed alone and being pumped with medication, I didn’t feel like my life had any meaning

One victim said.

Others shared how the debilitating effects of the treatment forced them to abandon life plans, such as attending college, due to feeling as though they were living in the body of an elderly person.

In addition to defrauding patients and insurance companies, Dr Zamora-Quezada also created a toxic work environment.

He reportedly targeted staff on J-1 visas, using their immigration status to manipulate and control them.

Employees who did not comply with his demands or failed to generate enough profit through unnecessary medical procedures were threatened or dismissed.

Witnesses reported emotional abuse and coercion as part of the workplace culture.

Among those treated at his practices in South Texas and San Antonio were patients as young as 13 years old.

The sentencing has brought a sense of justice and closure to the hundreds of victims and their families, many of whom continue to live with long-term health issues caused by the fraudulent treatments.

Alongside his prison sentence and supervised release, Dr Zamora-Quezada has been ordered to repay $28,245,454, which includes the forfeiture of his luxury assets.