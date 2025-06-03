Student causes stir on social media as she twerks on headmaster's lap [Video]

A recent extracurricular event at the Abetifi Technical Institute took an unexpected turn and has since sparked a heated conversation across social media and education circles in Ghana.

A female student of the institution left both staff and students stunned when she danced energetically and went as far as twerking on the lap of the school’s headmaster during the program.

The incident occurred during an internal school celebration designed to promote talent, creativity, and unity among students.

These events typically include musical performances, drama, dance, and other cultural displays.

However, what was meant to be a fun and spirited afternoon quickly became controversial.

As part of a dance competition, the student whose identity remains undisclosed took centre stage and delivered a high-energy performance.

The climax of her routine, however, was when she approached the seated headmaster and began to twerk on his lap, drawing shocked reactions from students, teachers, and guests present.

Some students cheered, perhaps interpreting the act as harmless fun, while others were clearly taken aback. Videos of the moment quickly made their way onto social media platforms, fueling widespread commentary.

Public and social media reactions

The video of the incident has triggered mixed reactions online.

Some netizens criticised the student’s behaviour, labelling it disrespectful and inappropriate for an academic setting.

Others have questioned the school’s event planning, asking whether proper guidance or rehearsals were in place to prevent such occurrences.

Meanwhile, an X user believes the student and the headmaster must be invited by GES for questioning.

Another believes the student and the headmaster have something doing.

Broader implications for discipline in schools

This incident raises important questions about the evolving culture in Ghanaian schools, particularly concerning how students engage with authority and the boundaries of acceptable behaviour during public events.

It also highlights the growing influence of pop culture and social media trends on student expression, often blurring the lines between creativity and inappropriateness.

Education experts suggest that while extracurricular activities are crucial for student development, they must be carefully planned and supervised.