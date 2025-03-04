Beyond Agbadza and Borborbor: Other traditional Ewe dances you may not know about

The people of Ghana’s Volta Region are renowned for their rich cultural heritage, with Agbadza standing out as one of their most iconic traditional dances.

Originally a war dance known as Atrikpui, Agbadza has evolved into a popular recreational dance performed by the Ewe people, particularly during the Hogbetsotso Festival, a significant celebration of the Anlo Ewe community.

Agbadza is characterised by its five distinct movements, each with its unique purpose and rhythm.

The dance begins with Banyinyi, a short and solemn introductory prayer to the gods and ancestors, setting the tone for the performance.

This is followed by Vutsortsor, the main dance, where participants showcase their energy and skill in synchronised movements.

The third movement, Adzo, is less energetic and features the master drummer playing alongside traditional instruments like the Gankogui (a bell-like instrument) and Axatse (a beaded gourd rattle).

During the fourth movement, Hatsatsa, historical songs are performed, accompanied by the Gankogui and Atoke (an iron banana-shaped bell).

The dance concludes with another round of Vutsortsor, the main dance, which can last for several hours, showcasing the endurance and vitality of the performers.

The music of Agbadza is brought to life by traditional instruments such as the Gankogui, played with a stick, and the Atoke, played with a small forged iron rod.

These instruments serve similar rhythmic purposes and can be used interchangeably, adding depth and texture to the performance.

Agbadza is not just a dance; it is a vibrant expression of the Ewe people’s history, spirituality, and communal identity.

Another well-known dance in the region is Borborbor, an energetic and engaging performance that captivates dancers and spectators alike.

Believed to have been created by Mr. Francis Kudzo Nuatro in the 1950s, Borborbor is often performed during festivals and community celebrations.

It is characterised by its soft yet rhythmic movements involving the entire body.

However, Agbadza and Borborbor are just a fraction of the diverse cultural dances found in the Volta Region. Below are some other traditional dances you should know:

Kinka

Kinka is a contemporary Anlo-Ewe secular dance-drumming style that emerged around 1950.

Its themes reflect the liberal inclinations of the younger generation, often using short, repetitive, and metaphorical phrases.

While Kinka is widely enjoyed by the youth, its provocative dialogues sometimes stir controversy among the older generation.

Zigi

Zigi is a lively and energetic traditional dance of the Ewe people. It features fast-paced drumming and vibrant movements, making it a staple performance at festivals, celebrations, and communal gatherings.

Atsiagbekor, a powerful and symbolic dance, was historically performed by Ewe warriors returning from battle.

It represents strength, discipline, and unity, with movements mimicking battle formations and strategies.

Accompanied by deep, resonant drumming, this dance is now performed at social events and festivals.

Apkese

Akpese is associated with joy, communal harmony, and festive occasions such as weddings and social gatherings.

Its upbeat tempo and rhythmic drumming encourage participation, creating a lively atmosphere.

Akpalu

The dance is accompanied by traditional instruments like drums, bells, rattles, and call-and-response singing.

Named after the legendary Ewe composer and poet Vinoko Akpalu, this dance is deeply expressive and emotional.

Featuring poetic lyrics, melodic tunes, and graceful movements, Akpalu performances use instruments such as the goge (a stringed instrument), drums, and bells to create a captivating experience.

Trikpe

Trikpe is a ritual dance deeply rooted in Ewe spiritual traditions. Often performed during healing ceremonies, it is believed to have therapeutic and spiritual significance.

The movements, synchronised with drum rhythms, serve as a medium for connecting with ancestral spirits.

Atigo

Atigo is a work-related dance performed during communal labour activities such as farming and construction.

The energetic movements and rhythmic drumming help boost morale and encourage teamwork, making hard work more enjoyable.

Kouku

Kouku is a spiritual dance involving performers handling sharp objects, often pressing them against their tongues, arms, or stomachs.

Typically performed in shrines or during festivals, this dance showcases a unique display of physical endurance and spiritual strength.

Gadzo

Gadzo, an Ewe war dance, was traditionally performed by warriors after victorious battles. Originally learnt from Dahomey (now Benin), it involves intricate movements and fast drum rhythms, often using a long knife as a prop. Today, Gadzo is performed at ancestral stool festivals, state celebrations, and funerals of prominent chiefs.

Yeve

Yeve is a sacred religious dance linked to the thunder god, often performed in secret ceremonies.

With historical ties to the Yoruba deity Shango of Nigeria and the Fon Xevieso of Benin, Yeve is structured as a suite of seven to nine dance movements, each representing different stages of worship.

Kpegisu

Kpegisu is a centuries-old musical and dance tradition of the Ewe people, maintained by performers in Wodome, near Akatsi.

The dance is vibrant, with rhythmic drum patterns and expressive movements.

Ganu/ Gahu

Gahu is a social dance common in the southern Volta Region, often used to showcase wealth. Dancers wear elaborate costumes and ornaments while performing intricate footwork.

Originally known as adzohu, the Adzogbo dance originated in Benin and was later adopted by the Ewe.