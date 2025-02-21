8 health myths in Ghana you need to stop believing—here is the truth

Ghana is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and strong traditional beliefs, many of which have been passed down through generations.

These beliefs often shape perceptions about health and wellness.

However, some of these widely held views are based on myths rather than scientific evidence.

In this article, we debunk some of the most common health myths in Ghana and provide the facts supported by science.

1. Drinking ice-cold water causes pneumonia

Myth: Many believe that consuming cold water can lead to pneumonia or severe respiratory issues.

Truth: Pneumonia is caused by infections from bacteria, viruses, or fungi, not by drinking cold water. However, drinking ice-cold water too quickly may cause throat discomfort, especially for individuals with sensitive throats.

2. Eating too many eggs causes boils

Myth: Some people think that eating eggs frequently leads to boils on the skin.

Truth: Boils are caused by bacterial infections, not by egg consumption. Eggs are, in fact, a rich source of protein and essential nutrients that support overall health.

3. Herbal remedies are always safer than Western medicine

Myth: Traditional herbal medicines are often perceived as natural and, therefore, safer than pharmaceutical drugs.

Truth: While some herbs have proven medicinal benefits, others can be toxic, interact with prescribed medications, or lack proper dosage guidelines, making them potentially risky. Always consult a healthcare professional before using herbal remedies.

4. Sitting on a cold surface causes piles (Haemorrhoids)

Myth: Many believe that sitting on cold surfaces leads to haemorrhoids.

Truth: Haemorrhoids result from increased pressure in the veins around the rectum, often due to constipation, prolonged sitting, or straining during bowel movements—not from sitting on a cold surface.

5. Palm oil causes heart disease

Myth: Some claim that palm oil is bad for the heart and should be avoided.

Truth: Palm oil contains both saturated and unsaturated fats. While excessive consumption of saturated fats may contribute to heart disease, moderate consumption of unprocessed (red) palm oil provides beneficial nutrients like vitamin E and antioxidants.

6. Sugar causes diabetes

Myth: Eating too much sugar directly causes diabetes.

Truth: While excessive sugar intake can contribute to weight gain and insulin resistance, diabetes is caused by a combination of genetic and lifestyle factors, including poor diet, lack of exercise, and obesity.

7. Drinking alcohol kills stomach worms

Myth: Some people believe that drinking alcohol can eliminate intestinal worms.

Truth: Alcohol does not kill worms in the stomach. Proper deworming medication, prescribed by a healthcare professional, is the only effective way to eliminate intestinal parasites.

8. Sweating helps you lose fat instantly

Myth: Many believe that the more you sweat, the more fat you lose.