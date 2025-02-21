Pulse Ghana poll reveals the most used car brands in Ghana - Check your favourite

From the notable Aroglass (Bedford truck or "Boneshaker") to the iconic Aportro (Beetle), Ghanaians have long cherished the golden era of automobiles.

These vehicles were once the pride of the roads, symbolising resilience and practicality.

However, as preferences evolved and globalisation introduced a diverse range of car brands, the automotive landscape in Ghana has transformed significantly.

Consumers now have an array of choices, catering to different tastes and social statuses.

Today, Generation Z is moving beyond vintage models, gravitating toward sleek, high-end, and luxury vehicles that exude style and sophistication.

In a highly competitive social and economic environment, the type of car one drives often reflects their status, making automobiles a key element of personal branding.

To shed light on this, Pulse Ghana conducted polls across various platforms to determine the most used cars in Ghana.

Instagram poll results

In a poll conducted on Instagram, 1,010 participants cast their votes.

Toyota emerged as the most patronised car brand, securing a dominant 82% of the total votes.

Mercedes-Benz came in second with 7% of the votes, reflecting its reputation as a luxury brand, albeit one owned by fewer individuals due to its higher cost.

Hyundai ranked third with 6% of the votes, just one percentage point behind Mercedes-Benz.

Honda rounded out the list in fourth place, garnering 5% of the total votes.

Also Read https://www.pulse.com.gh/articles/lifestyle/heres-the-most-used-mobile-phone-brand-in-ghana-according-to-pulse-ghana-poll-2025020713400279880

X (formerly Twitter) poll results

A similar poll conducted on X (formerly Twitter) saw 468 participants:

Toyota once again claimed the top spot, with 68% of the votes, reaffirming its popularity among Ghanaians.

Mercedes-Benz followed in second place, capturing 19% of the votes, a significant increase compared to the Instagram poll.

Honda secured third place with 8% of the votes.

Hyundai came in fourth with 5% of the votes, showing a slight increase in preference compared to the Instagram results.

Find out more: https://www.pulse.com.gh/articles/lifestyle/5-effective-ways-to-prevent-suspicious-text-messages-and-emails-2025022018552576159

WhatsApp poll results

The WhatsApp poll, which garnered 5,784 participants, yielded the following results:

Toyota dominated the poll with an overwhelming 4,300 votes (74% of the total), further cementing its status as Ghana’s most-used car brand.

Mercedes-Benz secured second place with 794 votes (14% of the total).

Hyundai and Honda were closely matched, with 349 and 341 votes, respectively, each accounting for approximately 6% of the total votes.

Summary of Results

Toyota: 5,446 votes (75% of total votes)

Mercedes-Benz: 954 votes (13% of total votes)

Hyundai: 433 votes (6% of total votes)

Honda: 429 votes (6% of total votes)

Conclusion

Toyota emerged as the clear favourite, dominating the polls with 75% of the total votes across all platforms.

Mercedes-Benz, while significantly less popular than Toyota, secured second place with 13% of the votes.

Hyundai and Honda were closely matched, each capturing 6% of the total votes, reflecting their niche but steady presence in the Ghanaian automotive market.