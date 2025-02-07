Here’s the most used mobile phone brand in Ghana according to Pulse Ghana poll

In today’s rapidly advancing technological landscape, mobile phones have become indispensable tools, seamlessly integrated into nearly every aspect of daily life. The evolution of communication has been nothing short of revolutionary.

Gone are the days when sending a message required weeks or even months of waiting, relying on postal services or other traditional methods. The advent of mobile technology has transformed this process, enabling instant, real-time communication and connectivity across the globe.

In Ghana, the mobile phone industry has experienced remarkable growth, with several brands emerging as market leaders and becoming the preferred choice for consumers.

A recent poll conducted by Pulse Ghana has provided valuable insights into the most popular mobile phone brands in the country, based on user preferences and experiences.

Poll Results: The most used mobile phone in Ghana

X (formerly twitter) poll

A poll conducted on Pulse Ghana’s X page asked users to identify the most used phone in Ghana. A total of 801 votes were cast, revealing the following results:

iPhone emerged as the leading brand, capturing 41.9% of the votes.

Samsung followed closely, securing 31.7% as the second most used phone.

Tecno claimed third place with 16.1%, while Infinix trailed with 10.2%, the lowest percentage among the four brands.

Instagram poll

A similar poll conducted on Instagram garnered 876 votes, with results closely aligning with those from X. However, iPhone’s dominance was even more pronounced:

iPhone dominated with 56% of the votes.

Samsung remained in second place with 24%.

Tecno secured 14%, while Infinix received 7%.

WhatsApp poll

The WhatsApp poll, which saw a significantly larger sample size of 7,126 votes, presented a surprising twist in the results:

Samsung took the lead with 3,600 votes, representing 50.54% of the total.

iPhone came in second with 2,200 votes, accounting for 30.89%.

Tecno garnered 906 votes (12.72%), while Infinix received 420 votes (5.90%).

Total user participation across X, Instagram, and WhatsApp polls

To determine the overall number of participants across all three polls—X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and WhatsApp—we sum the total votes recorded on each platform. Below is the breakdown:

Total users = 801 + 876 + 7,126 = 8,803

A total of 8,803 users participated in the polls across X, Instagram, and WhatsApp. This combined sample size provides a comprehensive insight into user engagement and preferences across these social media platforms.

When consolidating the results across all three platforms, it is evident that iPhone and Samsung are the dominant players in Ghana’s mobile phone market, with each brand leading in different polls. Tecno and Infinix, while popular, lag behind these two giants.

The disparity in results between platforms highlights the diverse user demographics and preferences across social media channels.

For instance, WhatsApp’s larger and more varied user base may have contributed to Samsung’s stronger performance, while iPhone’s dominance on X and Instagram reflects its popularity among younger, tech-savvy audiences.

Conclusion

Based on the aggregated data from all three polls (X, Instagram, and WhatsApp), Samsung emerged as the most-used phone brand in Ghana, with a total of 4,064 votes. iPhone follows closely with 3,027 votes, while Tecno and Infinix trail behind with 1,158 and 554 votes, respectively.