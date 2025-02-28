Orania: The South African town where Black people are not allowed

Africa, often referred to as the "cradle of humankind," is a continent rich in cultural diversity, history, and natural beauty.

It is a land where the echoes of ancient civilisations and the struggles of modern history converge.

But Orania is more than just a relic of the past. It is a living community that operates by its own rules.

It is a place where Afrikaner culture is carefully protected, where self-reliance is a way of life, and where questions of identity and independence are part of everyday life.

Orania, a small town in the Northern Cape province, is a unique and polarising entity in post-apartheid South Africa.

Established as a whites-only community, Orania has drawn both criticism and curiosity for its strict adherence to Afrikaner cultural preservation and its exclusion of Black people from living or working within its borders.

Historical context

Orania's history is deeply intertwined with the broader narrative of South Africa.

The region has been inhabited for thousands of years, with evidence of Stone Age hunter-gatherers dating back approximately 30,000 years.

The San people, known for their rock engravings, were the dominant cultural group until the late 18th century when European settlers, trekkers, and the Griqua people began to arrive.

The first recorded presence of Afrikaners in the area dates to 1762, and by the early 19th century, the region saw seasonal migration of farmers across the Orange River in search of grazing land.

The modern town of Orania was established in 1991, shortly before the end of apartheid, by a group of Afrikaners who sought to create a community where their culture, language, and traditions could be preserved.

The founders of Orania envisioned a self-sufficient, autonomous town that would serve as a bastion of Afrikaner identity in a rapidly changing South Africa.

The ideology of Orania

At the heart of Orania's existence is the ideology of selfwerksaamheid (self-reliance) and the preservation of Afrikaner cultural heritage.

The town's residents, who are exclusively Afrikaner, emphasise the importance of maintaining their language (Afrikaans), religion (Calvinism), and way of life.

To live in Orania, one must apply for residency, and acceptance is contingent upon being an Afrikaner, demonstrating fluency in Afrikaans, having a clean criminal record, and sharing the community's values and goals.

Orania's founders argue that the town is not a racist project but rather a cultural one. They contend that the exclusion of non-Afrikaners is not based on racial superiority but on the desire to protect and promote Afrikaner culture.

However, critics argue that the town's policies are inherently exclusionary and reminiscent of apartheid-era segregation.

Economic and social structure

Orania's economy is primarily based on agriculture, with pecan nut farming being a significant industry.

The town has also pursued self-sufficiency in other areas, including energy production through solar power and the construction of its own sewage works.

In a bid to further its autonomy, Orania has experimented with its own currency-like coupons, which can be used in local stores, and has even explored the possibility of introducing a cryptocurrency.

The town operates under a transitional representative council, which is unique in South Africa.

All jobs, from management to manual labour, are performed by Afrikaners, reinforcing the community's commitment to self-reliance.

Non-Afrikaners are not permitted to live or work in Orania, a policy that has drawn significant criticism from those who view it as a form of modern-day apartheid.

Political and social reception

Orania has been a subject of controversy since its inception.

The South African government has stated its opposition to the idea of a whites-only community, but it has largely ignored the town, allowing it to operate within the framework of the country's constitution, which guarantees cultural and linguistic rights.

The town has received visits from prominent figures, including two South African presidents: Nelson Mandela in 1995 and Jacob Zuma in 2010.

These visits were seen as gestures of reconciliation and dialogue, though they did little to alter the town's policies.

MUST READ: Here are the top 10 most visited websites in the world in 2025

Orania has also hosted tribal leaders from the Xhosa and Tswana communities, signalling a willingness to engage with other cultural groups, albeit on its own terms.

Despite these interactions, the town remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining its exclusivity.

Criticism and controversy

Orania's existence raises important questions about the balance between cultural preservation and inclusivity in a democratic society.

Critics argue that the town's policies are inherently discriminatory and undermine the principles of equality and non-racialism enshrined in South Africa's constitution.

They point to the town's exclusion of Black people as evidence that Orania is a relic of apartheid, perpetuating racial divisions in a country still grappling with the legacy of its past.

Supporters of Orania, on the other hand, argue that the town represents a legitimate expression of cultural self-determination.

They contend that Afrikaners, like any other cultural group, have the right to preserve their heritage and way of life.