10 favourite foods you should stop eating right away if you have stomach ulcer

Ulcers, particularly peptic ulcers, are open sores that develop on the lining of the stomach, small intestine, or oesophagus.

They are often caused by factors such as Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection, prolonged use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and excessive stomach acid production.

While medical treatment is essential for healing ulcers, dietary choices play a significant role in managing symptoms and preventing further irritation.

Avoiding certain foods can help reduce discomfort, promote healing, and prevent complications. Below is a detailed explanation of foods to avoid and why they can be harmful, supported by research findings.

1. Avoid eating spicy foods

Spicy foods are a common trigger for ulcer symptoms. Capsaicin, the compound responsible for the heat in chilli peppers, can irritate the stomach lining and worsen pain in individuals with ulcers.

A study published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology highlights that spicy foods can increase gastric acid secretion and delay the healing of ulcers.

Examples to Avoid: chilli peppers (red, green, cayenne), hot sauces (Tabasco, Sriracha, peri-peri), Spicy soups and stews (pepper soup, spicy ramen), spiced meats (suya, spicy kebabs), and curry dishes (high in pepper and chilli powder)

2. Don’t take citrus fruits and juices

Citrus fruits and their juices are highly acidic, which can increase stomach acid production and irritate the ulcerated lining.

Research from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) suggests that acidic foods can exacerbate ulcer symptoms and delay healing.

Examples to Avoid: Oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruits, tangerines, and pineapples. Sour juices (orange juice, lemonade)

3. Coffee and caffeinated drinks

Caffeine is a known stimulant of gastric acid secretion, which can aggravate ulcers. According to a study in the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology, caffeine can weaken the lower esophageal sphincter, leading to acid reflux and increased ulcer pain.

Examples of foods to avoid are coffee (black, espresso, iced) and tea (black tea).

Energy drinks and caffeinated soft drinks (Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Mountain Dew)

Carbonated beverages can cause bloating and increase pressure on the stomach, leading to acid reflux.

A study in the American Journal of Gastroenterology found that carbonated drinks can worsen symptoms in individuals with peptic ulcers.

Examples to Avoid: Sodas (Fanta, Sprite, Coke, Pepsi), sparkling water, flavoured fizzy drinks, tonic water, and club soda.

5. Alcohol

Alcohol can erode the protective mucous lining of the stomach, making it more susceptible to damage from stomach acid.

Research published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology indicates that alcohol consumption is a significant risk factor for ulcer development and delayed healing.

Examples to Avoid: Beer, wine (red, white, champagne), spirits (whisky, vodka, rum, gin), cocktails (margarita, mojito, daiquiri), and alcoholic herbal drinks.

6. Fried and fatty foods

Fried and fatty foods slow digestion, increasing the likelihood of acid reflux and stomach discomfort. A study in the Journal of Digestive Diseases found that high-fat diets can exacerbate ulcer symptoms and delay healing.

Examples to Avoid: Deep-fried chicken (KFC, fried turkey), French fries, fried plantains, fried yams, Burgers, pizza (greasy, cheese-heavy types), and creamy pasta sauces (Alfredo, cheese sauce)

7. Chocolate

Chocolate contains caffeine and theobromine, both of which can stimulate acid production. According to research in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, chocolate can relax the lower esophageal sphincter, leading to acid reflux. Examples to Avoid: Dark chocolate, milk chocolate

8. Tomatoes and tomato-based products

Tomatoes are naturally acidic and can irritate the stomach lining.

A study in the European Journal of Gastroenterology & Hepatology found that tomato-based products can increase gastric acid secretion, worsening ulcer symptoms.

Examples to Avoid: raw tomatoes, ketchup, tomato paste, tomato soup, spaghetti sauce, pizza sauce.

9. Processed meats

Processed meats are high in fat and preservatives, which can slow digestion and increase acid production.

Research in the Journal of Nutrition suggests that processed meats can exacerbate gastrointestinal inflammation.

Examples to Avoid: Sausages, bacon, ham, salami, hot dogs, corned beef, smoked, and canned meats.

10. Dairy products (for some people)

While milk may temporarily neutralise stomach acid, it can later stimulate acid production, worsening symptoms.

A study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that high-fat dairy products can delay ulcer healing.