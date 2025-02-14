Here's how February 14th became the day of love

Valentine’s Day, celebrated on February 14th, has evolved from a day with obscure and somewhat sinister roots to a global celebration of love, affection, and romance. It’s a day that sees cards exchanged, flowers gifted, and sweethearts declared, but the story of how we came to associate February 14th with love is rich in both mystery and intrigue.

The Origins: Roman Times and St. Valentine

The origins of Valentine’s Day can be traced back to the ancient Roman festival of Lupercalia, celebrated in mid-February. Lupercalia was a pagan ritual dedicated to fertility and purification. It involved the sacrifice of animals, feasting, and, perhaps most famously, a lottery in which young men would draw the names of women from a box to pair up for the remainder of the festival. These pairings were sometimes long-lasting and were thought to bring good fortune to the couples. The exact details of Lupercalia are lost to history, but the idea of love and romantic coupling was certainly part of the celebration.

However, Lupercalia wasn’t the sole influence on the birth of Valentine’s Day. The day we now know as Valentine’s was named after St. Valentine, a Christian martyr. But here’s where the story gets interesting: there were several saints named Valentine, and historians aren’t entirely sure which one gave the day its name.

The most popular legend is that of Valentine of Rome, a priest who lived during the reign of Emperor Claudius II in the 3rd century. According to legend, the emperor banned marriages for young soldiers, believing that single men made better warriors. Valentine, defying the emperor’s decree, continued to marry couples in secret. When Claudius discovered this, he had Valentine arrested and eventually executed. The tale of his selfless devotion to love made him a martyr, and he was later canonised by the church.

Another tale involves Valentine of Terni, a bishop who was also executed for spreading Christianity. His association with love stems from his reputation for performing miracles, particularly the healing of a blind girl, which led to his canonisation. Whether it was one Valentine or another, by the Middle Ages, the feast day of St. Valentine was firmly established on February 14th.

The Middle Ages: The Rise of Courtly Love

By the 14th century, the day became more closely associated with romantic love, particularly in France and England. Geoffrey Chaucer, the renowned English poet, played a significant role in this transformation. In his Parliament of Fowls (1382), Chaucer linked St. Valentine’s Day with the coming of spring and the pairing of birds, a symbol of the romantic season. His famous line, "For this was on Saint Valentine's Day, when every bird cometh there to choose his mate," helped cement the idea of February 14th as a day for lovers.

This idea of courtly love — a chivalric, idealised form of love that was expressed through acts of devotion and respect, often from a distance — gained popularity during the medieval period. Lovers would exchange tokens of affection, and the tradition of writing love letters began to flourish.

The Tudor Era: Valentine's Day Cards and the Rise of Mass Consumerism

The tradition of sending notes of affection on Valentine’s Day began to take shape in the 15th century. In 1415, Charles, Duke of Orleans, wrote a love poem to his wife while he was imprisoned in the Tower of London. This poem, thought to be the first recorded Valentine, is now housed in the British Library.

By the Tudor period, Valentine’s Day had become a popular occasion for exchanging cards. However, it wasn’t until the Victorian era that the sending of Valentine’s Day cards truly took off. With the rise of mass printing and postage in the 19th century, sending elaborately decorated cards became a widespread tradition. Queen Victoria herself is said to have exchanged love letters with her husband, Prince Albert, contributing to the growing trend of romantic correspondence.

The Modern Day: A Global Celebration of Love

In the 20th century, Valentine’s Day continued to evolve into the modern celebration we know today. The exchange of Valentine’s cards became an integral part of the occasion, and gifts such as chocolates, flowers, and jewellery became synonymous with the day. In fact, the first recorded use of heart-shaped boxes of chocolates was by Richard Cadbury, the British chocolatier, in the late 1800s, further entrenching the holiday as a day for romantic gifting.

Today, Valentine’s Day is celebrated all over the world, not only as a day for romantic love but also as a day to show affection for friends and family. In some countries, like Japan, it is a tradition for women to give chocolates to men, with men returning the favour a month later on White Day. In Finland, the day is called Friend’s Day, where people celebrate all kinds of relationships.

The Commercialisation of Love

Despite its long history, Valentine’s Day has become a commercially-driven event, with florists, chocolatiers, and card makers seeing a significant boost in sales every February. Some critics argue that the day has lost its original sentiment, reduced to a marketing ploy. However, others defend the holiday as a reminder to express love and affection in a world that can often feel indifferent.

For many, Valentine’s Day remains a heartfelt occasion. It is an opportunity to tell someone how much they mean to you, whether through a simple gesture or a grand romantic display. The day has come to represent not just romantic love but the broader concept of affection in all its forms.