Otumfuo hails Sam Jonah, Ibrahim Mahama for shaping son’s upbringing and mining journey

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has praised renowned businessman Sir Sam Jonah and mining magnate Ibrahim Mahama for playing a pivotal role in the upbringing and mentorship of his son, Prince Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah.

Speaking at the opening of the Global Mining Summit on Monday, June 2, 2025, the Asantehene acknowledged their significant contributions to his son's personal and professional development, particularly in the area of education and career direction.

My son, who is organising this summit, was trained by his uncle Sam Jonah and his brother Ibrahim Mahama. They trained him, looked after his schooling and everything.

Otumfuo said.

I see why he is into mining- because his brother Ibrahim Mahama influenced him.

Otumfuo described their support as exemplary, commending the duo for stepping in and taking full responsibility for the growth and grooming of Prince Oheneba in both character and career.

The monarch noted that their positive influence has not only shaped his son’s educational journey but also guided him into the mining sector.

Meanwhile, Prince Oheneba Nana Kwaku Duah, the convener of the Global Mining Summit, expressed profound appreciation to his father for his visionary leadership and unwavering support in making the conference a reality.

He described the summit as a “critical moment” for Ghana’s mining sector, a time to reflect on its current trajectory, reset priorities, and reshape the future of the industry for sustainable development.