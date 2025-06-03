When Ken Ofori-Atta apologised to Ghanaians over economic hardship (watch)

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has once again been declared a wanted person by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).
According to the OSP, Mr Ofori-Atta is under investigation for allegedly causing financial loss to the state through five major transactions. These include the National Cathedral project, the GRA-SML contract, the termination of the ECG–Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology (BXC) deal, the ambulance spare parts contract, and payments from the GRA’s Tax Refund Account.
At a press conference held on Monday, 2nd June, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng confirmed that his office has initiated the Interpol Red Notice process and requested Mr Ofori-Atta’s extradition from the United States, where he is reportedly receiving medical treatment following an alleged cancer diagnosis.
As these proceedings unfold, Pulse News revisits a moment from November 2022, when Mr Ofori-Atta publicly apologised to Ghanaians for the economic challenges facing the country.
Appearing before an eight-member ad-hoc committee set up by Speaker Alban Bagbin to consider a motion of censure against him, the then finance minister acknowledged the nation’s difficulties and expressed regret:
Today, I acknowledge our economy is facing difficulties, and the people of Ghana are enduring hardships. As the person President Akufo-Addo has put in charge of this economy, I feel the pain personally, professionally, and in my soul.
He continued:
I see and feel the terrible impact of rising prices of goods and services on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians. I feel the stress of running a business, but it is the strength and perseverance of the Ghanaian people that inspire me and my colleagues in government every morning to press on.
He added:
Let me use this opportunity to say to the Ghanaian people what I believe, with courage, every finance minister around the world may wish to say to their people now: I am truly sorry.
Public reaction to the latest developments has been mixed. While some call for full accountability, others have expressed concern about his health and legal rights.
It remains to be seen how the case will progress in the coming weeks.