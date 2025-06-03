When Ken Ofori-Atta apologised to Ghanaians over economic hardship (watch)

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has once again been declared a wanted person by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

According to the OSP, Mr Ofori-Atta is under investigation for allegedly causing financial loss to the state through five major transactions. These include the National Cathedral project, the GRA-SML contract, the termination of the ECG–Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology (BXC) deal, the ambulance spare parts contract, and payments from the GRA’s Tax Refund Account.

At a press conference held on Monday, 2nd June, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng confirmed that his office has initiated the Interpol Red Notice process and requested Mr Ofori-Atta’s extradition from the United States, where he is reportedly receiving medical treatment following an alleged cancer diagnosis.

As these proceedings unfold, Pulse News revisits a moment from November 2022, when Mr Ofori-Atta publicly apologised to Ghanaians for the economic challenges facing the country.

Appearing before an eight-member ad-hoc committee set up by Speaker Alban Bagbin to consider a motion of censure against him, the then finance minister acknowledged the nation’s difficulties and expressed regret:

Today, I acknowledge our economy is facing difficulties, and the people of Ghana are enduring hardships. As the person President Akufo-Addo has put in charge of this economy, I feel the pain personally, professionally, and in my soul.

He continued:

I see and feel the terrible impact of rising prices of goods and services on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians. I feel the stress of running a business, but it is the strength and perseverance of the Ghanaian people that inspire me and my colleagues in government every morning to press on.

He added:

Let me use this opportunity to say to the Ghanaian people what I believe, with courage, every finance minister around the world may wish to say to their people now: I am truly sorry.

Public reaction to the latest developments has been mixed. While some call for full accountability, others have expressed concern about his health and legal rights.