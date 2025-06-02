'US borga' Ken Ofori-Atta fails to appear before OSP, requests online interview

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will not appear before the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) today, 2 June, despite a prior agreement, his legal team has confirmed.

According to lawyer Frank Davies, Mr Ofori-Atta remains in the United States and is unable to return to Ghana due to deteriorating health.

Speaking in an interview with Joy FM, Mr Davies said the former minister’s medical condition, along with supporting documentation, has been formally communicated to both the OSP and the Human Rights Court.

He stated:

The change in health circumstances has been communicated duly and promptly to the Office of the Special Prosecutor. Notwithstanding, his medical records have been made available to the court, in light of the case brought against the OSP in the Human Rights Court. That application was argued in court.

Mr Davies, however, noted that Mr Ken Ofori-Atta has expressed his willingness to participate in an online interview with the OSP.

The Electronic Transactions Act clearly provides for video-recorded interviews. And in this age of technology, my client has informed the OSP of his preference to make himself available via such means. A video-recorded interview is permissible under the law.

The OSP had given Mr Ofori-Atta until today to present himself in connection with ongoing investigations. Failure to comply could result in him being declared a fugitive from justice.

In a statement issued on 17th March, the OSP warned that the former minister would be placed back on its wanted list if he failed to honour the summons.

This followed a legal challenge filed by Mr Ofori-Atta at the Accra High Court on 13th March, in which he argued that the initial declaration had damaged his reputation and violated his fundamental rights. He is seeking compensation and a ruling that the OSP acted unlawfully.

The Human Rights Court is expected to rule on the case on 18th June 2025.