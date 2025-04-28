IMCIM scandal: OSP files 15 criminal charges against Charles Bissue, Andy Owusu

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has filed 15 criminal charges against Charles Bissue, the former Secretary of the now-defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), and his alleged accomplice, Andy Thomas Owusu.

According to court documents filed at the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court on 28 April, Mr Bissue is alleged to have corruptly accepted bribes totalling GHC35,000 from one Benjamin Adjapong, directly and through Mr Owusu, between January and February 2019.

The bribes were allegedly paid to expedite the renewal of an expired mining licence for ORR Resources Enterprise without adhering to proper procedures.

The charges against the two individuals are extensive. Mr Bissue faces nine counts, including using public office for profit under section 179C(a) of Act 29, for allegedly receiving GHC15,000 on 22 January, GHC10,000 on 30 January, and another GHC10,000 on 8 February to circumvent IMCIM vetting processes.

He is also charged with corruption by a public officer under sections 239(1) and (3) of Act 29, as amended by Act 1034, for accepting bribes to influence his official duties.

Meanwhile, Mr Owusu faces six counts, including aiding Mr Bissue’s corruption under Section 179C(b), acting as an intermediary to facilitate the illicit payments.

He is further charged with corruption of a public officer and accepting bribes to influence a public officer under sections 239(2) and 252(1).

These charges relate to GHC5,000 allegedly received in Kumasi for falsely claiming he could secure favours from Mr Bissue.

Investigations by the OSP, including evidence from a Tiger Eye P.I. sting operation, revealed that Mr Owusu negotiated a bribe of GHC100,000 (later reduced to GHC40,000) with Mr Adjapong, who posed as a representative of ORR Resources Enterprise.

According to the prosecution, Mr Bissue ultimately received GHC35,000, while Mr Owusu pocketed GHC15,000.

ALSO READ: Asantehene resumes mediation talks to settle protracted Bawku crisis today