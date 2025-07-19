Ghanaians regret voting for Mahama, they cry for NPP’s return - MP Stephen Amoah

Nhyiaeso Member of Parliament Stephen Amoah has criticised the National Democratic Congress government, claiming Ghanaians already regret their electoral choice.

Speaking at the New Patriotic Party's National Delegates Conference on Saturday, Amoah, known as "Sticka", accused the NDC of lacking clear policy direction since taking office.

According to him, Ghanaians regret voting for President John Mahama and are calling for the NPP to rescue them. He stated:

Within five months, Ghanaians have regretted and are looking forward to seeing NPP as the alternative, come 2028.

The MP also expressed frustration with the government's appointment process, stating:

Six months, seven months that we are in, it's the seventh month now and they have not even been able to put one person at the Road Fund. They haven't finished appointing their own officials.

Mr Amoah alleged the NDC relies primarily on propaganda rather than substantial policy implementation. He claimed:

The NDC is all about propaganda. They are only using the media. Tell me one proper policy of national character, tenacity, and international recognition that the NDC has implemented. Just one.

The NPP politician argued that young Ghanaians are losing confidence under President Mahama's administration. He positioned his party as the solution, declaring:

So the hope of this country, especially for the youth, lies with us [NPP].

Stephen Amoah on NPP's challenge to win back trust

However, Mr Amoah acknowledged his party faces challenges in regaining public trust. He said:

We must realise that to win that trust and power back from the NDC, our campaign must be extremely constructive, one that unites us after the primaries.

The MP called for issue-based campaigning that would appeal to voters' concerns. He urged party communicators and grassroots supporters to focus on campaigns that would "trigger the intrinsic motivational factors" amongst the electorate.

The NDC has yet to respond to these specific criticisms of their governance record.