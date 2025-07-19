Government finally breaks silence on the future of National Cathedral Site

Amid growing speculation about the fate of Ghana's controversial National Cathedral project, Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu has finally broken his silence on claims the government plans to transform the site into something entirely different.

Speaking on TV3's Key Points programme on Saturday, the minister cleared up confusion about the site's future. "No decision has been taken," he stated, explaining that the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat had simply received the conversion proposal.

The clarification comes as President Mahama orders a complete overhaul of the scandal-hit cathedral project.

The President has dissolved the National Cathedral Secretariat and tasked the Attorney-General with conducting a forensic audit following damning findings from Deloitte and Touche.

Kwakye Ofosu explained the audit's scope was too narrow.

He announced:

Despite the damning findings contained in the Deloitte audit report, it does not cover the full scope of operations of the National Cathedral Secretariat and the project itself. The Auditor-General has therefore been requested to commission a forensic audit into the National Cathedral Project and the activities of the Secretariat.

Shocking financial wastage on National Cathedral project

The financial wastage is staggering. Rather than the widely reported $58 million, the minister revealed the true cost reaches $97 million. Kwakye Fosu disclosed:

Available evidence contrary to the widely held view that total payments and contributions to the national cathedral project amount to 58 million dollars so far, there is actually an additional outstanding payment of 39 million dollars to the contractor.

Proposed National Cathedral

The additional $39 million went to contractor Sir David Adjaye and Associates, despite construction barely progressing beyond foundation level.

President Mahama has ordered the Attorney-General to terminate the contract lawfully and dissolve the Board of Trustees. The Deloitte report will be published immediately for transparency.

National Cathedral current state