National Cathedral must be completed, not converted - Board insists

The Board of Trustees overseeing Ghana’s controversial National Cathedral project has rejected proposals to convert the stalled development into a cultural convention centre, insisting that the project must be completed in its original form.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Tuesday, 8 July 2025, the Executive Director of the National Cathedral Secretariat, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, said the Board has not received any official communication from the government regarding the reported plans.

Under the SH0W24 initiative, the current administration is reportedly considering transforming the unfinished cathedral into a venue for global cultural and creative events, in collaboration with the AfCFTA Secretariat.

However, Dr Opoku-Mensah pushed back, arguing that the cathedral remains a vital national project with profound spiritual and cultural significance. The statement read:

The National Cathedral was proposed to provide a sacred infrastructure for the formal religious activities of the state, including state funerals and national thanksgiving services.

He argued that former President John Mahama’s declaration of 1 July as Ghana’s official National Day of Prayer, and the subsequent organisation of the first Christian National Day of Prayer, further reinforces the urgent need for a dedicated religious space of national importance.

Dr Opoku-Mensah also emphasised the project’s cultural dimension, noting:

The integration of additional elements, including a Bible Museum that tells the history and contributions of the Church in Ghana and Africa, including the Ghanaian and African diaspora, ensures the Cathedral is also developed as a heritage and cultural site that promotes religious pilgrimage and international tourism.

According to the Board, all architectural designs for the project have been completed, and the site is ready for full-scale construction once adequate resources are secured.

The Secretariat also maintained that all public funds allocated to the project have been used transparently and in strict accordance with contractual obligations. The statement noted:

The audit of the National Cathedral accounts by Deloitte and Touche confirms that all state funds allocated to the project have been accounted for. Disbursements were based on agreements and/or contracts, and payments were made for work actually done.