Suspended CJ Torkornoo drags Ghana to ECOWAS Court over alleged human rights violations

Suspended Chief Justice, Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, has filed a case against the Republic of Ghana at the ECOWAS Court of Justice, alleging violations of her human rights. This development was confirmed by the Deputy Attorney General, Justice Srem-Sai, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, 8 July 2025.

According to him, the case filed on Thursday, 4 July cites the Government of Ghana for alleged breaches of her rights in the ongoing process to remove her from office. In his post, he wrote:

In the case, which was filed on July 4, Her Ladyship repeated the same allegations of human rights violations which are currently pending determination before our Supreme Court and also before our High Court in respect of the ongoing removal processes.

He further explained:

Essentially, Her Ladyship argues that by her suspension, she ‘has effectively been removed from her official capacity without a final determination, impairing her right to function and serve in a position she was constitutionally appointed to.’

Justice Torkornoo was suspended on Tuesday, 22 April, in accordance with Article 146(6) of the 1992 Constitution, and following consultation with the Council of State. Her suspension came after a prima facie case was established based on three separate petitions filed against her.

As required by the Constitution, the President subsequently appointed a five-member committee, chaired by Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, to investigate the issues raised in the petitions.

However, Justice Torkornoo has, on several occasions, accused the committee of abuse and mistreatment. She alleges that the committee subjected her to actions that violated her fundamental human rights, including invasive body searches, denial of access to her family during hearings, and the confiscation of her mobile phones and laptops.