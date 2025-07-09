Pulse logo
‘Ernest Kumi’s death wasn’t natural, he was killed spiritually’ – Uncle alleges

09 July 2025 at 12:58
The narrative surrounding the sudden demise of the Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Ernest Yaw Kumi, has taken an unexpected turn.

In a startling revelation, Eugene Opoku-Acheampong, the late MP’s uncle, has claimed that his nephew’s death was not natural but spiritually orchestrated.

Mr Kumi tragically passed away on Monday, 7 July 2025, following a brief illness. The exact cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

Speaking in an interview with Movement TV on Tuesday, 8 July, Mr Opoku-Acheampong—who also serves as the NPP’s constituency secretary in Akwatia—revealed that many people had predicted a by-election in the constituency even before the MP’s passing.

He stated:

It was not God’s will for him to die. It was spiritual, not natural, and I want every Ghanaian to know that. He went through so much hardship since entering politics. After the elections, so many people began saying there would soon be a by-election. What does that mean?

While expressing reluctance to mention names, he added:

I am sure someone was involved. He was killed spiritually, and I say that emphatically. We do not take spiritual matters to court in Ghana, so I cannot name anyone. But it was an open secret that many people—especially his opponents—were claiming there would soon be a by-election in Akwatia.

Mr Kumi entered Parliament on the ticket of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) after a fiercely contested 2024 general election. He secured 19,269 votes to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Henry Yiadom Boakye, who garnered 17,206 votes.

However, his victory was challenged and became the subject of a prolonged legal battle.

During his time in Parliament, he served diligently on both the Lands and Natural Resources Committee and the House Committee.

