‘We’re all shocked’ – Dr Bawumia mourns sudden demise of Akwatia MP

Former Vice President and 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed profound shock at the untimely death of the Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Ernest Yaw Kumi.

According to Dr Bawumia, the late MP was not only a colleague but also a close friend, whom he had strongly supported during his parliamentary campaign.

Mr Kumi tragically passed away on Monday, 7 July 2025, following a brief illness. The exact cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

Speaking during a visit to the residence of the late MP on Tuesday, 8 July, Dr Bawumia extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, describing the loss as devastating for the party and Parliament. He stated:

We were in a NEC meeting when Chairman Wontumi received the news and informed me. The meeting was immediately disrupted — we were all in shock. Ernest was my friend, and I supported him fully during his campaign in Akwatia.

Recalling his last interaction with the late MP, Dr Bawumia added:

He was one of my strongest supporters in Parliament. We even spoke on Friday, and he showed no signs of illness. I still don’t understand how this happened. This is a huge loss for the NPP, and we wish to express our deepest sympathies to the family.

Dr Bawumia was accompanied by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, several Members of Parliament, and other top officials of the NPP during the condolence visit.

The late Ernest Yaw Kumi entered Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party after a highly contested 2024 general election.

