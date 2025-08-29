Angry man sets café ablaze for not serving him mayonnaise

What should have been a quiet afternoon in Los Palacios y Villafranca, a town in Seville, Spain, turned into chaos when a disgruntled customer allegedly set fire to a café—all because he was told there was no mayonnaise.

According to reports, the man, believed to be in his fifties, entered the café with his son last Wednesday and ordered two sandwiches. Surveillance footage captured him rising from his table to speak to a waiter, where he requested mayonnaise for his meal. When informed that the condiment was unavailable, he approached another member of staff only to receive the same response.

Frustrated, the man stormed out of the café and walked to a nearby petrol station. Minutes later, he returned carrying a 1.5-litre bottle of petrol. Witnesses say he once again asked if the café had mayonnaise, and when the staff repeated their earlier answer, he doused the bar with fuel and ignited it.

The café, which was busy with patrons at the time, was thrown into panic as flames erupted. Diners and staff fled the premises, including the enraged man himself.

Fortunately, the café workers acted swiftly, using fire extinguishers to control the blaze before it spread further. Damage was estimated at around $9,500, but miraculously, no customers or staff were harmed.

Ironically, the would-be arsonist managed to set his own left hand alight while escaping. He was later arrested by local police and is now awaiting sentencing. The café described the bizarre episode as “something surreal” and commended the quick actions of its staff for preventing greater destruction.

