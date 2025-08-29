The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has appealed for calm in Gbiniyiri in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District following violent clashes that have claimed several lives and destroyed property.

In a statement published on Facebook on Friday, 29 August 2025, Speaker Bagbin expressed deep concern over the conflict and cautioned against inflammatory comments that could further escalate tensions.

While urging restraint among the feuding parties, he appealed to all stakeholders, including traditional authorities, to work together to restore peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

He wrote:

To my fellow citizens of the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District, in light of the ongoing conflict, I urge everyone to remain calm and composed. The reports of gunfire and displacements are deeply concerning for all parties involved and the nation as a whole.

He continued:

Without doubt, the district has always been revered for its harmony and peaceful nature, and it is crucial that we preserve this reputation.

ALSO READ: Several feared dead as Gbiniyiri residents fleeing conflict drown in White Volta

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker Bagbin calls for ceasefire, urges calm amid fatal land clashes in Gbiniyiri

Speaker Bagbin commended local youth groups who issued statements promoting calm and warning against inflammatory rhetoric.

As said in their respective press releases, unity, constructive dialogue and peaceful coexistence should be the main goal in all this. Let us prioritise peace and stability, ensuring that the district remains a haven for its residents.

He further urged restraint and cooperation with security agencies:

Let us exercise restraint and cooperate with the security agencies. I also encourage traditional leaders and all well-meaning community influencers to collaborate genuinely to resolve this conflict and restore tranquillity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Background of the conflict

The clashes, which erupted on Sunday, 24 August, stem from a long-standing land dispute. At least six (6) people have been killed, with several others seriously injured.

ADVERTISEMENT