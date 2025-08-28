‘I am the most effective Vice President in Ghana’s history’ – Dr Bawumia declares

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has described himself as the most effective Vice President in Ghana’s history, claiming that his record surpasses that of others who previously held the position.

According to him, several initiatives he spearheaded under the erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration are today delivering results and positively impacting lives under the current President John Mahama-led government.

He maintained that these policies have positioned him as the best candidate to lead the NPP into the 2028 presidential election.

Addressing supporters during the submission and filing of his nomination forms on Thursday, 28 August, for the party’s presidential primaries, Dr Bawumia highlighted key initiatives such as the Gold for Oil policy, Mobile Money Interoperability, the Digital Address System, and the One Constituency, One Ambulance project, among others.

He argued that he remains the most effective Vice President in Ghana’s history and could replicate similar success if given the mandate to lead the country. According to him, he represents the NPP’s strongest chance of surpassing the 50% threshold in the next general election.

Dr Bawumia declared:

I have also had the distinct privilege of serving as Vice President and supporting the President and government in our administration with ideas that have significantly impacted the lives of millions of our people. This is what the streets refer to as being rich in ideas. The initiatives I advocated for in our time are today making an impact in people’s lives.

He further stated:

The implementation of these practical policy initiatives has led many to describe me as the most effective Vice President in Ghana’s history. This implies that, given the opportunity, I can equally become one of the most effective Presidents as we move forward.

Dr Bawumia therefore called on party faithful to support his candidacy in the upcoming NPP primaries.

I demonstrate my strength by getting results, not by making noise, insulting, or bragging about money. The combined effect of my public recognition today and my experience as Vice President make me the most prepared person for the NPP’s quest in the 2028 election and governance in 2029.

