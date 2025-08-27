His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama has been honoured in Singapore with an orchid hybrid named after him at the National Orchid Garden.

The ceremony took place during President Mahama’s visit to the Singapore Botanic Gardens, where the orchid, officially named Vanda John Dramani Mahama, was unveiled. The newly named orchid now forms part of the prestigious “VIP Orchids” collection.

President Mahama honoured with orchid hybrid in Singapore

The National Orchid Garden has a long-standing tradition of naming orchid hybrids after visiting heads of state, government leaders, and distinguished guests. The orchids are not only symbols of beauty but also represent Singapore’s story of resilience, growth, and transformation.

President Mahama signed the visitors’ book and received a detailed briefing on the history of the gardens during his tour.

In a related development, President Mahama was also accorded a ceremonial welcome by the President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, during an official call. In a closed-door meeting that followed, President Mahama expressed his deep gratitude for the invitation, describing the visit as both timely and significant for Ghana.

He congratulated Singapore on its 60th anniversary of independence and reminded President Tharman that Ghana will celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2027. President Mahama further noted the historic ties between Ghana and Singapore dating back to the era of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and emphasised Ghana’s view of Singapore as a role model in building prosperity.

Highlighting Ghana’s economic potential, President Mahama referenced the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Ghana’s youthful population, stressing the country’s role as a gateway for Africa to engage with the global economy.

Presenting Ghana’s current economic outlook, President Mahama stated that his government is stabilising the economy, with inflation reduced by 13% and targeted to reach single digits by the end of the year. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to prioritising expenditure and maintaining fiscal discipline.

On job creation, he underlined the central role of agribusiness in providing employment opportunities. He explained that under Ghana’s Reset Agenda, agribusiness would receive greater attention as part of efforts to tackle unemployment and promote sustainable growth.