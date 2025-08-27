Gbiniyiri clashes: Hundreds flee as residents plead for urgent gov’t intervention

Hundreds of residents have fled their homes in fear following violent clashes in Gbiniyiri, a farming community in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

The clashes, which erupted on Sunday, 24 August, over a disputed piece of land, have so far claimed at least six (6) lives and left several others severely injured. According to multiple reports, the violence began after a disagreement between rival factions escalated into a deadly confrontation.

Reports confirmed that the chief of Kalba is among the dead. The violence reportedly intensified after the chief of Gbenyiri returned home. Out of courtesy, the Kalba chief instructed his son to escort the visiting chief back to his community. However, they were allegedly ambushed by one of the factions involved in the dispute, sparking further killings.

In a disturbing development on Tuesday, 26 August, the Chief’s Palace was set ablaze, deepening fears of an escalation into wider conflict.

Videos shared on social media show families, including women and children, abandoning their homes and seeking refuge at the Sawla District Police Headquarters.

Police Deployment

In response, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has deployed about 300 security personnel to the area to contain the situation. The IGP and a team of senior security officials also engaged local chiefs and opinion leaders as part of efforts to restore peace and stability.

A report by Graphic online noted that the team visited Gbiniyiri to assess the security situation, as uncertainty continues to grip the community. Reinforcement units have since been dispatched from Accra to Sawla, Gbiniyiri, Giniri, and adjoining towns to strengthen security.