Helicopter Crash: President Mahama rewards 13 residents who recovered victims with GH¢100k

President John Dramani Mahama has donated GH¢100,000 in gratitude to thirteen (13) residents of Sikaman-Brofoyedu who played a vital role in recovering the bodies of the eight (8) victims of the recent military helicopter crash on 6 August.

The package was presented by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), who visited the community on Wednesday, 27 August, to personally thank the rescuers on behalf of the President and government.

The tragic crash, which occurred in the Dampia Range Forest Reserve in the Adansi Akrofuom District, claimed the lives of eight (8) high-profile officials, including Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Minister for Environment, Science and Technology Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed. The victims were on official duty at the time of the accident.

Conveying the President’s message, Mr Asiedu Nketia said:

The President has asked me to represent him and thank the residents who helped us recover the bodies of our eight men. We have a plaque for all of you in honour of what you did.

As part of the support, President Mahama donated GH¢100,000 to the rescuers and an additional GH¢20,000 to the Adansi Traditional Council for related rites.

He also announced that all thirteen (13) individuals involved in the recovery efforts would be offered employment opportunities based on their skills and capabilities. Furthermore, the President has committed to improving infrastructure in the community.