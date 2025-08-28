Full details of Ridge hospital alleged assault probe committee report

The committee tasked with investigating the alleged assault of a nurse at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge) has submitted its findings to the Minister of Health, Mr Mintah Akandoh.

The committee began work immediately after its inauguration on Wednesday, 20 August 2025, and concluded on Tuesday, 26 August 2025. Over this period, it held four (4) formal sittings, during which it interviewed thirteen (13) individuals as well as the management of GARH. The committee’s mandate was to establish the facts and present recommendations for action.

Its terms of reference were to examine:

The circumstances leading to the alleged delay in providing care to the emergency patient.

The events and factors that escalated into the alleged assault of a health professional.

The state of hospital security at the time of the incident.

The number of nurses and doctors on duty when the incident occurred.

The committee was required to submit its report to the Minister of Health by Wednesday, 27 August 2025.

Ridge Hospital

Findings

Delay in patient care

The committee found no delay in attending to the patient with a suspected head injury, whose case triggered agitation by Mr Ralph Williams and accompanying motorbike riders. However, it discovered that all diagnostic imaging equipment at the Emergency Department (X-ray, CT scan and MRI) were faulty and non-functional. This forced referrals outside GARH, contributing to delays in patient management.

Events leading to the alleged assault

Video evidence confirmed verbal altercations between Ralph Williams, his colleagues and hospital staff. However, no video or eyewitness account of physical assault was presented. Medical records show that the alleged victim, Ms Rejoice Tsotso Bortei, reported hand pain the following day and was treated. No fractures or dislocations were found.

Security at the Emergency Department

The committee concluded that security at the Emergency Department was grossly inadequate. Only one private security officer was assigned per 12-hour shift, despite heavy human traffic. A police post exists on the hospital premises but is too far from the Emergency Department to provide timely intervention.

Staffing at the time of the incident

The number of staff on duty was found to be severely inadequate. Only one medical officer was assigned per shift in August, supported by a single emergency specialist. A total of seven (7) medical officers and two (2) specialists were permanently available in the emergency room during the month.

Additional Observations

