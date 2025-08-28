'I will not contest in the 2028 elections' - President Mahama

Speculation over a possible 2028 comeback by President John Dramani Mahama has been firmly laid to rest, after he ruled out any intention of contesting Ghana’s next general elections.

The President, who arrived in Singapore on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, for a three-day State Visit, reiterated his respect for Ghana’s two-term presidential limit, stressing that his decision provides him with the freedom to enforce fiscal discipline without the weight of political ambition.

For several months, sections of the public and political commentators had suggested that President Mahama might be persuaded to return to the ballot. However, he has now ended such conjecture, making it clear that he has no intention of re-entering the race.

Explaining his stance, the President said stepping aside in 2028 would strengthen his moral authority to put the nation’s interests above electoral considerations. “I will not be a candidate in the next elections and therefore I can hold the line when it comes to fiscal discipline,” he stated.

In bilateral discussions with Singapore’s President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to Ghana’s constitutional two-term limit. He also criticised the tendency of incumbent administrations to bypass fiscal safeguards in a bid to win voter approval, describing it as a cycle he is determined to break.

