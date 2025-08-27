Galamsey fight: Asiedu Nketia rejects state of emergency as risk to Ghana’s democracy

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has dismissed calls on government to declare a state of emergency to combat illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

According to him, such a measure would have grave consequences, including the suspension of the constitution, which could compromise citizens’ freedoms and undermine the country’s democracy.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Channel One TV, Mr Nketia cautioned against extreme proposals born out of frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said:

I don't subscribe to the declaration of state of emergency as some other people are suggesting. I don't subscribe to that at all because in your frustration, you can call for certain measures that when we begin implementing, you can live to regret.

He further argued that many advocating for the measure may not fully understand its implications. He warned:

I'm not sure many people who are calling for a state of emergency have actually lived under a state of emergency before, because if your intention is to deal with galamsey and you declare state of emergency, it means you have suspended the constitution, People can shoot and kill at will.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Nketia raised concerns about accountability, questioning how the state could ensure that armed security personnel would be targeting illegal miners and not innocent citizens. He urged the public to offer more practical and constructive ideas to address the menace.