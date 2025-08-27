8 charged over Ablekuma North rerun violence, granted GHC80k bail

The Accra Regional Police Command has confirmed that eight (8) individuals have been charged in connection with the violence that broke out during the Ablekuma North parliamentary rerun held on Friday, 11 July.

A police statement signed by Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs, explained that the accused persons were arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday, 26 August. They pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit crime, to wit: assault, and assault contrary to Sections 23(1) and 84 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The accused persons have been identified as: Mohammed Abubakari, 32, a private security officer; Tijani Mahamudu, 38, a driver; Prince Dzakpasu, 39, a businessman; Anas Mohammed, 42, an estate developer; Mohammed Hamda, 35, a mechanic; Darko Otibu Samuel, 33, a businessman; Musah Muntari, 46, a station manager; and Ali Saeed alias Bomba, 43, a businessman.

The court adjourned the case to 29 August 2025. Each accused person was granted bail in the sum of GHC80,000 with one surety.

The Ablekuma North rerun, held across 19 polling stations, was marred by violent scenes. Reports confirmed the assault of at least three journalists covering the exercise, as well as attacks on the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, and former Awutu Senya East MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

Ablekuma North rerun violence

In its statement, the Accra Regional Police Command assured the public of its determination to pursue justice while maintaining peace and order. The development comes as security agencies and political parties prepare for the crucial by-election in Akwatia, Eastern Region, scheduled for 2 September.

