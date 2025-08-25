Investigation board constituted to probe Z-9 military helicopter crash begins work

The Investigation Board established by government to probe the Z-9 military helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom has officially commenced work.

This was confirmed in a statement dated Monday, 25 August, and signed by the Acting Minister of Defence, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

The Board is chaired by the National Security Coordinator, with members drawn from the Ghana Air Force and the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the statement, the United States of America (USA) is providing advice and technical assistance to the Board through visiting investigators from the U.S. Air Force.

The Board may also invite other relevant experts and institutions, both local and international, to support the investigation. The preliminary investigation team is scheduled to submit its report to the Board today. The Investigation Board has been mandated to complete its work within 30 days.

The helicopter crash occurred on Wednesday August 6 while officials were en route to the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP).

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident claimed the lives of several high-ranking officials, including Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Dr Samuel Sarpong, and National Vice Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate.

Three crew members also perished: Wing Commander Peter Baafemi Anala, Flight Lieutenant Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Flight Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah.

Burial of helicopter crash victims

An interdenominational funeral ceremony was held for the victims at the Black Star Square, followed by a burial ceremony at the military cemetery on Friday, 15 August.

ADVERTISEMENT