NPP Primaries: Bawumia slams tribal and religious attacks, urges unity

Former Vice President and 2024 Presidential Candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has strongly condemned what he described as tribal and religious attacks from his opponents.

According to him, such comments are “unfortunate” and risk creating further division within the NPP.

His reaction followed a viral video in which his opponent, Dr Bryan Acheampong, allegedly told delegates that the NPP should replace Dr Bawumia as its flagbearer because, as a Mamprusi, the party lost Kusasi votes in 2024 due to the Mamprusi-Kusasi conflict.

Bryan Acheampong

Addressing party members in New York on Saturday night, 23 August 2025, during the 33rd Anniversary celebration of NPP-USA, Dr Bawumia expressed disappointment over the remarks and cautioned against further divisive rhetoric.

He questioned why such sentiments were being raised now, despite his longstanding contributions to the party. He recalled:

When I was defending the party in the Supreme Court in 2013, they did not say I was a Mamprusi, a Northerner or a Muslim. When I was giving lectures and campaigning for the party to win power in 2016, they did not say I was a Mamprusi, a Northerner or a Muslim.

He continued:

When my campaign in the north made the difference in our winning the 2020 election, they did not say I was a Mamprusi, a Northerner or a Muslim. When Samira was campaigning across Ghana for the party, they did not say she was not a true Ghanaian. So what has changed? Why now?

Dr Bawumia further stressed that these divisive views do not reflect the position of the party’s rank and file. He emphasised that the NPP transcends tribal and religious lines and called for unity among members to focus on the ultimate goal of securing victory in the 2028 general elections.