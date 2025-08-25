Akwatia: 10 suspects arrested, 9 weapons seized in security crackdown ahead of by-election

The Eastern South Regional Police Command has arrested ten (10) suspects and seized nine (9) firearms in a series of security operations in Akwatia, Eastern Region, ahead of the 2nd September by-election.

The retrieved weapons include eight (8) pump-action shotguns and one (1) locally manufactured single-barrel gun, along with several rounds of live cartridges. According to police, the operations form part of efforts to prevent the unlawful possession and use of firearms before, during, and after the polls.

On 22nd August 2025, officers intercepted a vehicle near St Dominic Hospital, driven by Bernard Kumi Ofosu. A search revealed a Tulpar double-barrel pump-action gun and ammunition. Although Ofosu presented a valid licence, he remains in custody assisting investigations while the weapon undergoes verification.

That same day at Akwatia Y-Junction, police arrested Joshua Amenuku after finding fifteen (15) live cartridges on him. A follow-up search at his residence uncovered an ADLER TULPA pump-action gun with more ammunition.

Later in the evening, a Toyota Hilux pick-up was stopped at the Boadua Livingstone checkpoint. Two (2) suspects, Enoch Asiedu and Lu Youyan, a Chinese national, were detained after officers found four (4) live cartridges in the vehicle. The ammunition was said to belong to their employer, identified only as Mohammed, who is currently being pursued by police.

On 23rd August 2025, another arrest was made at the same checkpoint. Pieterson Joseph was found with an Adler Tulpar pump-action gun and forty-six (46) rounds of ammunition in his vehicle, which he admitted owning.

Later that day at Staff Village, Boadua, police intercepted a Toyota Tundra pick-up (registration WR 5535-13). A search uncovered three (3) pump-action shotguns: a Pardus, a Huglu Atroe, and another yet-to-be-identified weapon. The driver, Stephen Nkansah, claimed ownership of two (2) and said the third belonged to his chief. He remains in custody as investigations continue.