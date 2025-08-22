Bawumia takes commanding lead in NPP presidential primaries as Agyapong, others trail – Latest poll

Former Vice President and 2024 presidential candidate of the main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has taken a commanding lead in the race for the party’s flagbearership.
According to the latest poll by Global Info Analytics, Dr Bawumia enjoys 52% support among NPP delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primaries. He is followed by former Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, who trails significantly with 17%.
Other aspirants polled poorly, with Dr Bryan Acheampong securing 3%, former Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum 1%, while former General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong, Boakye Agyarko and Addai Nimo each recorded less than 1%.
The survey sampled 2,656 NPP delegates across 263 constituencies between 12 and 20 August, with 2,560 completing all responses through computer-assisted telephone interviews.
The poll further revealed that 10% of delegates remain undecided, while 9% declined to disclose their choice, leaving some room for shifts before the primaries.
In the party’s chairmanship race, former General Secretary John Boadu leads with 32%, followed by Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) with 23%. Asamoah Boateng follows with 6%, while Kwasi Amoako-Atta and Edward Boateng both garnered 2%.
Meanwhile, the NPP has officially opened nominations for presidential aspirants ahead of its primaries scheduled for 31 January 2026, in accordance with Article 13 of the party’s constitution. The nomination window opened today, 29 July, and will close on Thursday, 28 August 2025.
Per the party’s guidelines, aspirants must pay a non-refundable application fee of GHC100,000 to obtain nomination forms, in addition to a non-refundable filing fee of GHC500,000. Both payments are to be made via a banker’s draft issued in favour of the New Patriotic Party National Headquarters.