‘I owe no one an apology’ – Ablakwa slams critics over presidential jet saga

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has hit back at critics calling for his resignation over the recent controversy surrounding the presidential jet.

According to him, he has no regrets and owes no one an apology for leading a spirited campaign against the use of a private jet by former President Nana Akufo-Addo during his administration.

His response follows calls from NPP MP for Assin South and Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee, John Ntim Fordjour, who demanded his immediate resignation over allegations that President John Mahama had chartered a private jet for his ongoing official visit to Japan.

In a social media post on Wednesday, 20 August, Mr Ablakwa emphasised that he remains proud of his oversight campaign under the previous administration, stressing that his stance was motivated purely by national interest and the patriotic duty of protecting the public purse.

He wrote:

I owe no one an apology for leading this consequential and noble oversight to protect taxpayers. I am confident the vast majority of Ghanaians are appreciative of my sacrifices. This is a legacy I will forever cherish. I did it in good conscience for my country and not for the praises of those who cannot look beyond their stomachs.

Rejecting calls for an apology, he dismissed as false the recent claims that President Mahama had used a private jet. He continued:

It is really comical that the very people demanding that I apologise or resign are the same people desperately trying to emulate my actions. The overwhelming verdict by Ghanaians, however, is that, so far, the ‘wannabes’ have been spectacularly disastrous. In all humility.

He added:

I am now inundated with appeals from well-meaning Ghanaians urging me to urgently organise a workshop for the disgraced MPs. That is what happens when you are not motivated by truth, patriotism, diligence, principle, sincerity, and the national interest.

Concluding his statement, Mr Ablakwa reaffirmed that President Mahama’s government will continue to reset Ghana with truth, modesty, frugality, and deep respect for the Ghanaian people.