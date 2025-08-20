EC schedules Tamale Central by-election for Tuesday, 30th September

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the by-election in the Tamale Central constituency will take place on Tuesday, 30 September 2025.

The election, held in accordance with Article 112(5) of the Constitution, follows the passing of Member of Parliament Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed in the recent military helicopter crash.

In a statement dated 19 August and signed by Chairperson Jean Mensa, the Commission said it will receive nominations from prospective candidates at its Tamale Metropolitan Office between Monday, 8 September and Wednesday, 10 September 2025. Nominations will be accepted daily from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Interested candidates are required to download nomination forms from the Commission’s website (www.ec.gov.gh) between 19 August and 10 September 2025.

Requirements

Each nomination form must be submitted personally by the candidate or delivered on their behalf by a proposer or seconder at the EC’s Tamale Metropolitan Office within the stipulated period.

The forms must be endorsed by two registered voters acting as proposer and seconder, and supported by eighteen additional registered voters in the constituency. The candidate must also provide written consent to the nomination.

At the time of submission, candidates are required to present two recent passport-sized photographs against a red background, showing their full face and ears.

The filing fee is set at GHC10,000 for each candidate. However, female candidates and persons with disabilities (PWDs) will pay a reduced fee of GHC7,500. All completed forms must be delivered in quadruplicate.

EC statement

NPP withdraws from the by-election

Meanwhile, the main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced its withdrawal from the upcoming by-election. The decision, taken at the party’s National Steering Committee meeting on Monday, 11 August, was communicated in a statement signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong.