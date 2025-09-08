Jeff Bezos owns more than Amazon - A tour of his global empire and net worth

When you hear the name Jeff Bezos, the first thing that pops into most people’s minds is Amazon — the online marketplace that went from selling books in 1994 to being the everything store. But the man who once quit his Wall Street job to chase the internet boom is not just sitting on one money machine. Bezos has quietly (and sometimes loudly) built an empire that stretches across media, technology, and even outer space.

So, what exactly does Jeff Bezos own today? Let’s break it down.

1. Amazon – His First Baby

Amazon is Bezos’ crown jewel. He founded it in his garage back in 1994, starting with a simple idea: selling books online. At the time, many people thought it was a crazy idea, but Bezos bet big on the internet’s future. Fast forward, Amazon is now one of the world’s most valuable companies, dominating e-commerce, cloud computing (through Amazon Web Services, AWS), digital streaming (Amazon Prime Video), and even groceries (Whole Foods).

Bezos stepped down as CEO in 2021, handing the reins to Andy Jassy, but he still owns roughly 10% of the company, making him one of the richest people alive. Just to give perspective, AWS alone generates over $90 billion a year, more than the entire GDP of countries like Ghana.

2. Blue Origin – His Space Playground

While Elon Musk makes the loudest noise in the space race, Bezos has his own rocket company called Blue Origin, founded in 2000. His vision? To make space travel more affordable and eventually allow millions of people to live and work in space. Bezos once said, “We need to move heavy industry into space to preserve Earth as a residential and light industrial planet.”

To keep the dream alive, he sells about $1 billion worth of Amazon stock every year to fund Blue Origin. In July 2021, he personally blasted off in Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, crossing the Kármán line (the edge of space) on a flight that lasted 11 minutes. Blue Origin is also working on reusable rockets, space tourism, and even a lunar lander that could one day deliver astronauts to the Moon.

3. The Washington Post – His Media Powerhouse

In 2013, Bezos shocked the world when he bought The Washington Post for $250 million in cash. He didn’t use Amazon for this move—instead, he created a private company called Nash Holdings. At the time, the Post was struggling financially, but under Bezos’ leadership, it transformed into a profitable, digitally focused news giant.

Bezos invested heavily in technology, hiring engineers and developers, and pushed the paper to embrace subscriptions and online readers. Today, the Washington Post is one of the most influential media outlets in the world, and Bezos’ ownership gives him significant sway in American media and politics.

4. Bezos Expeditions – His Investment Machine

This is Jeff Bezos’ personal venture capital arm, and through it he has invested in dozens of startups that later became billion-dollar giants. Some of the most notable include:

Google (yes, Bezos was an early investor in Google back in 1998, long before it became the search engine we can’t live without).

Uber – he was an early backer before it went public.

Airbnb – another billion-dollar bet that paid off.

Twitter – Bezos Expeditions participated in funding rounds long before Musk came into the picture.

Nextdoor, Basecamp, Unity Biotechnology, Lookout, Grail, Juno Therapeutics, and many more.

Through these investments, Bezos has not only multiplied his wealth but also positioned himself at the centre of innovations in biotech, AI, transport, and social networking.

5. Other Ventures & Philanthropy

Beyond the big four, Bezos has a softer side — or at least a side that wants to give back. He launched the Bezos Earth Fund, pledging $10 billion to fight climate change, and the Day 1 Fund, which focuses on early childhood education and tackling homelessness.

On the lifestyle side, Bezos has also invested in real estate. He owns some of the most expensive homes in the US, including properties in Washington, D.C., New York, Los Angeles, and even a massive estate in Maui, Hawaii. He also made headlines in 2023 for unveiling a $500 million superyacht, one of the largest in the world, complete with its own support yacht and helipad.

The Bigger Picture

From his garage to the stars, Jeff Bezos is proof that one big idea can unlock countless opportunities. He’s not just sitting back and enjoying Amazon money — he’s spreading his influence across industries that shape how we live, shop, read, and even dream about the future.

It’s safe to say Bezos doesn’t just own businesses—he owns a vision of the future.

Fan Facts About Jeff Bezos

Net Worth: Over $200 billion (he often trades spots with Elon Musk for world’s richest man).

Amazon Stake: Roughly 10%, worth tens of billions.

Blue Origin Funding: Sells about $1 billion in Amazon stock each year to keep it running.

Washington Post Purchase: Bought it in 2013 for $250 million in cash.

Biggest Philanthropy: Pledged $10 billion to the Bezos Earth Fund.

Superyacht: Owns a $500 million yacht called Koru — so big it has its own support yacht with a helipad.

Properties: Multiple luxury homes across the US, including New York, Washington, D.C., California, and Hawaii.