NPP withdraws from Tamale Central by-election after death of Murtala Muhammed

The main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced its withdrawal from the upcoming by-election in Tamale Central following the death of Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed in last Wednesday’s helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom.

The decision, taken at the party’s National Steering Committee meeting on Monday, 11 August, was communicated in a statement signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong.

The statement explained that holding a competitive process under the current circumstances would be “inhumane” and “unconscionable”, given the tragic passing of the late Member of Parliament.

It read:

In arriving at this decision, the party considered many factors, including the circumstances under which the Tamale Central seat became vacant and the possibility of further polarisation of the country at this critical time.

It added:

The NPP believes it would be inhumane and unconscionable to subject the nation to a competitive process in search of a replacement for the departed MP. The tension and acrimony often associated with by-elections in the country should be avoided.

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The NPP further noted that the greatest tribute it and the rest of the nation could pay in honour of the late MP is not only to intensify the fight against illegal mining but also to ensure a smooth and peaceful replacement for the people of Tamale Central.

Consequently, the party announced that when the Electoral Commission of Ghana opens nominations for the Tamale Central by-election, in accordance with Article 112 (5) of Ghana’s Constitution, it will, in the national interest, not participate in the contest.